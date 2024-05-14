Don't Miss the Heart-Pounding Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2

Hold on tight to your dragons.
The new trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, released May 14, proves that fans should expect a wild ride as the Targaryen families go to battle over the Iron Throne this summer.
In the clip, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen—played by Emma D'Arcy—and her Black Council are seen preparing to return to King's Landing and take power from Olivia Cooke's, dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, and her son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
Of course, that task won't be easy, given that the usurpers make clear they aren't going to give up the throne without a fight in the teaser. As Aegon puts it in one scene, "F--k dignity, I want revenge."
Season two of the HBO hit will follow the pivotal civil war depicted in George R.R. Martin's 2018 prequel, Fire & Blood, which takes place 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. Many of season one's beloved cast will return alongside D'Arcy, Cooke and Glynn-Carney to tell the tale, including Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole) and Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen).
But some new faces will also join in on the fight. Adubakar Salim will enter the scene as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin will play Alys Rivers and Freddie Fox is set to step in as Ser Gwayne Hightower.
And as for what the cast says viewers can expect from the action-packed second installment? D'Arcy explained that they view this new season as being about the two sides of "political Targaryenism."
"One of chosen moderation and one of fire and volatility," the 31-year-old told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published May 14. "I certainly think that Rhaenyra is somewhat unleashed this season and is able to have more fluidity between those poles."
Noting that in the first season their character was "constantly moderating her desire," D'Arcy added, "This season really investigates rage and maybe, in particular, a woman's rage."
House of the Dragon debuts June 16 on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET. While you wait, keep reading for a full breakdown of all the shows returning to your TV screen in 2024.