Don't Miss the Heart-Pounding Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2

Watch : ‘House of the Dragon’: Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Hold on tight to your dragons.

The new trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, released May 14, proves that fans should expect a wild ride as the Targaryen families go to battle over the Iron Throne this summer.

In the clip, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen—played by Emma D'Arcy—and her Black Council are seen preparing to return to King's Landing and take power from Olivia Cooke's, dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, and her son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Of course, that task won't be easy, given that the usurpers make clear they aren't going to give up the throne without a fight in the teaser. As Aegon puts it in one scene, "F--k dignity, I want revenge."

Season two of the HBO hit will follow the pivotal civil war depicted in George R.R. Martin's 2018 prequel, Fire & Blood, which takes place 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. Many of season one's beloved cast will return alongside D'Arcy, Cooke and Glynn-Carney to tell the tale, including Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole) and Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen).