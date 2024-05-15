Shoppers Can't Get Enough of These Sweat-Wicking Workout Tanks and You Can Score 3 for $24.99

Shoppers love these tanks because they wick sweat, feel comfortable, and look flattering. These reviews may convince you to check them out for yourself.

Icyzone Racerback Workout Tank Top Reviews

Someone raved, "These tanks are lightweight, quick drying, and super comfortable. My go-to workout tanks!"

A shopper explained, "I purchased these tank tops for daily Peloton rides. I sweat like crazy and needed lighter weight workout clothes. These tanks fit the bill perfectly, are good at wicking moisture and are highly breathable. Colors are great!"

An Amazon customer said, "These are awesome! I'm going to order another set of different colors bc I am obsessed with these. They are even better than my Dri Fit tops. They're true to size, stay put while I'm working out, and dry super fast. They wash well, without any issues or fading. These are such a great buy."

"I still wear these tops for just about every workout (usually 5 days a week). They look exactly like they did when I first bought them and I always just throw them in the wash with everything else. I never do anything special. If you're looking for something cheap that will last you these are the best pick," a shopper shared 2.5 years after purchasing these tanks.

"So comfortable, for just how I like. I find most plus sizes ride up in the belly but these gave me the coverage I was looking for to feel confident. Will be buying more to get through the summer," a reviewer wrote.

While you're shopping, check out these E! Shopping Editor-approved hiking outfits.