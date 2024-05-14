Chicago Fire Star Taylor Kinney Marries Model Ashley Cruger

Watch : Taylor Kinney Teases Stellaride's Wedding on Chicago Fire

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger took their scorching romance to the next level.

The Chicago Fire actor and the model tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Chicago April 30 after two years together, a rep confirmed to People.

Ashley, 35, also celebrated the news on her Instagram Stories May 14, sharing a photo of the couple sporting casual looks and cuddling together on a giant river rock with a red heart emoji. She shared another photo of herself being carried by Taylor on his back set to Taylor Swift's new song "But Daddy I Love Him," with the caption, "Mr. & Mrs. Kinney."

While Taylor, 42, and Ashley have kept their relationship fairly quiet since they first started dating in 2022, the actor has occasionally given his love sweet shoutouts on social media.

Sharing a photo with her in July 2022 posing in front of a lake with the sunset reflected in it, he wrote "She F--king Has Me," adding an eyes emoji and a plane emoji.