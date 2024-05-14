Harry Jowsey Shares What He’s Learned Following "Very Scary" Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : ‘Too Hot to Handle’s’ Harry Jowsey Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Harry Jowsey is taking away a lot from his skin cancer diagnosis.

The Too Hot To Handle alum detailed his reaction to his recent melanoma detection, which he shared on social media last month, and expressed why he felt it was important to speak out about his experience.

"I have a big audience and a big community—I feel like if I don't do something positive with it and share what I'm going through, then it's like a waste of a community," he explained to Francesca Amiker in an interview that aired on E! News May 13. "As soon as I did it, there was a community of people behind me that were like, ‘Yeah, we're doing this as well. This is good sunscreen.' And everyone is helping each other out. So, I realized that it's probably good to do positive things online instead of being a f--kboy."

After opening up on his predicament in an April 26 TikTok, Harry also noted what he's learned from the experience.