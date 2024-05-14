Harry Jowsey Shares What He’s Learned Following "Very Scary" Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Harry Jowsey is taking away a lot from his skin cancer diagnosis.
The Too Hot To Handle alum detailed his reaction to his recent melanoma detection, which he shared on social media last month, and expressed why he felt it was important to speak out about his experience.
"I have a big audience and a big community—I feel like if I don't do something positive with it and share what I'm going through, then it's like a waste of a community," he explained to Francesca Amiker in an interview that aired on E! News May 13. "As soon as I did it, there was a community of people behind me that were like, ‘Yeah, we're doing this as well. This is good sunscreen.' And everyone is helping each other out. So, I realized that it's probably good to do positive things online instead of being a f--kboy."
After opening up on his predicament in an April 26 TikTok, Harry also noted what he's learned from the experience.
"I think just take a little bit more care of yourself and check yourself a little bit more," the 26-year-old, who reflected on his diagnosis while at the 31st annual Race to Erase MS Gala, explained. "Check yourself out a little bit more. And also just don't take life too seriously, just have fun."
And while Harry gained a lot from the experience and received positive feedback from his followers after opening up, he admitted that the initial news was shocking.
"The dermatologist who told me, she was like, ‘Oh are you gonna faint?' Because I started hyperventilating and I've never had a panic attack before," he recalled. "And she's like, ‘Hey, one in five people have it. It's all good.' I was like, ‘It's not good.'"
Although Harry was able to turn the experience into an opportunity to engage with his fans, it wasn't easy.
"It was so serious," he added. "Everything's good but it was very scary."
Read on to see more stars who have opened up on their cancer diagnoses.