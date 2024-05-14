Trophy Eyes Fan Details Terrifying Moment She Became Partially Paralyzed After Musician's Stage Dive

Watch : Louis Tomlinson "Devastated" After Hailstorm Injures Concertgoers

Bird Piché is sharing her story.

Two weeks after the 24-year-old suffered "a catastrophic spinal cord injury" as a result of Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani landing on her while stage-diving during a concert she recounted the harrowing moment.

"It was, like, his body and my neck," Piché told NBC News in an interview published May 13. "It was a crowd-surfing thing."

She added that she never blacked out, recalling how Floreani leaped backward into the crowd during the April 30 show in Buffalo, New York. But as a longtime fan of the Australian rock band, Piché wasn't a stranger to the popular rock concert antics.

"It's pretty typical at these kinds of shows," she continued. "I didn't really know what to expect, but I definitely didn't expect to be in a hospital after the concert."

The incident left her family reeling as they rushed to the hospital, as her mom Amy Leigh Flaminio told NBC News, "We were even worried she wasn't going to make it." Piché has since regained use of her arms and some leg function but not her hands and toes, per the publication.