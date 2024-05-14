Shania Twain Reveals the Story Behind Pink Hair Transformation

Watch : Shania Twain Shocks Fans With New Selfie

If Shania Twain's pink hair does impress you much, you'll want to hear what inspired her to transform her tresses.

"I was just trying different colors for a little while, experimenting," the Grammy winner explained to E! News' Carolina Bermudez in an exclusive interview. "And on the Queen of Me Tour, I decided to experiment with a gamut of colors. I was changing my look every night, and I landed on loving pink the most."

After coming to realize that man, she feels like this could work, Shania decided to tie the look into her Come on Over Las Vegas residency.

"That's what I decided would be my new 'Man! I Feel like a Woman!' take on that classic top hat and duster," the singer added. "And the outfit that I wear for 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' is the original. So I'm wearing that in the show, and I think the contrast is so beautiful with the with the pink hair." (For more from Shania's interview, tune in to E! News May 14 at 11 p.m.)