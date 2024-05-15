Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Surprising Item She Brings With Her Everywhere

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy GLAMBOT: BTS At 2024 Oscars

Diamonds , erm, crystals are a girl's best friend.

At least, that's the case for Anya Taylor-Joy. In fact, while promoting her latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the actress revealed that she doesn't travel without her crystals.

"I don't think that you could ever have too many of them," Anya told E! News in an exclusive interview. "The issue is that I travel with them, and when people lift up my bags, they're like, 'Ugh, it's so heavy. What do you got in there, rocks?' And I'm like, 'Yeah.' It's embarrassing."

The 28-year-old noted that she'll even pack her giant crystals, admitting, "I never look at one and go, 'You're small, you're a travel one.'"

This isn't the first time Anya has shared insight into her wellness rituals.

"I'm such a big believer in cosmic destiny and putting one foot in front of the other, and my feet led me to that film," she told Vanity Fair in 2019, referencing her breakout role in The Witch. "It's been really fun watching [that kind of wellness] take off."