Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Surprising Item She Brings With Her Everywhere

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed she always packs an array of crystals when she travels. As she told E! News, "I don't think that you could ever have too many of them."

Diamonds, erm, crystals are a girl's best friend.

At least, that's the case for Anya Taylor-Joy. In fact, while promoting her latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the actress revealed that she doesn't travel without her crystals.

"I don't think that you could ever have too many of them," Anya told E! News in an exclusive interview. "The issue is that I travel with them, and when people lift up my bags, they're like, 'Ugh, it's so heavy. What do you got in there, rocks?' And I'm like, 'Yeah.' It's embarrassing."

The 28-year-old noted that she'll even pack her giant crystals, admitting, "I never look at one and go, 'You're small, you're a travel one.'"

This isn't the first time Anya has shared insight into her wellness rituals.

"I'm such a big believer in cosmic destiny and putting one foot in front of the other, and my feet led me to that film," she told Vanity Fair in 2019, referencing her breakout role in The Witch. "It's been really fun watching [that kind of wellness] take off."

She continued, "I think it's wrong for O.G. witches to be like, 'Ugh, now everyone has crystals.' It's like, Yes! Amazing."

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images

For Anya, crystals have been a healing practice.

"People are starting to open their minds to the idea of minerals having properties that can help you out," she explained, "and it being less 'inject this; this will make you feel great.' Just maybe take a couple of breaths and hold on to this crystal."

And although Anya didn't showcase her crystal collection while at Cannes, keep reading to see every time her fashion been a real gem.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Just Peachy

The actress channeled her inner Princess Peach for The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere in L.A. in April 2023 in a custom pink jumpsuit by Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bold in Blue

Anya Taylor-Joy made a major splash on The Menu red carpet in this bold Alexander McQueen look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Spot On

The actress revealed to E! News at the 2021 CFDA Awards that her look was inspired by the 101 Dalmations.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Dressed to Kill

The Menu star served high fashion at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere May 2 in this pierced arrow dress.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Less Is More

Anya sizzled at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party with this sheer tulle gown and pearl-beaded veil. The bold red lip and dramatic smoky eye were the perfect finishing touches.

Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
Bedazzled Beauty

The actress lit up the red carpet at the Dior fall/winter 2022 runway in this dazzling design.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Live From New York

On Saturday night, the actress likes to dress it up! Before hosting Saturday Night Live, Anya got ready with Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell. 

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Gucci Crane

The actress looked divine in a nude floral and crane embroidered gown with black feather train. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Rad in Plaid

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Anya wowed in a retro plaid ensemble by Chanel.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Breathtaking!

The actress turned heads in a vintage Bob Mackie gown with dramatic choker at the premiere of Emma

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Coming up Roses

The actress mixed florals and studs in this dramatic look during a British Film Institute Event. 

Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Celestial Chic

Anya went for an out-of-this world look rocking a puffy-sleeved black jumpsuit with a silver and gold celestial print.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
Prairie Girl

She showed off this see-through prairie-inspired Burberry gown during her first Cannes Film Festival. 

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
A Queen in the Making

The star looked like royalty in a sheer black lace embroidered gown, topped with a signature D&G crown.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Blue Belle

While at the 2017 BAFTA awards, Anya stunned in a tiered baby blue gown with sequin tiger patch by Gucci.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Monochrome Madien

She showed up to a BAFTA party in a baby pink corseted dress with tulle skirt by Dolce and Gabana.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Glassic

'70s vibes! Anya sported a black Saint Laurent mini-dress with ribbon headband during the Glass premiere in London.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Golden Girl

She glimmered in gold in a pale gold D&G cropped suit and black lipstick.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cropped Cutie

The Queen's Gambit alum opted for summery in a lipstick pink cropped suit with sky-high golden heels. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chanel Summer

The Golden Globe winner walked the carpet at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party wearing a blue and green mini-dress in a classic Chanel plaid. 

