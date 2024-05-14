9-1-1 Crew Member Rico Priem Dies in Car Accident After 14-Hour Overnight Shift

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

9-1-1 is mourning a tragic loss.

Rico Priem, who worked as a grip on the ABC series, died in a car accident May 11 following a 14-hour overnight shift, his union IATSE Local 80 confirmed.

California Highway Patrol told TVLine that Priem was driving home when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road, went up an embankment and flipped onto its roof. He was reported dead at the scene and the cause of the crash, which was reported around 4:20 in the morning, is still under investigation.

E! News has reached out to local police and 20th Television, which produces 9-1-1, for comment but has not yet heard back.

IATSE Local 80 President Matthew Loeb shared in a statement, "Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member's family, their fellow members and colleagues. Safety in all aspects of the work our members do is our highest priority and we will assist in any investigation in any way that we can."