The Best Foundations for Mature Skin, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist

How should you apply foundation on mature skin?

After applying moisturizer, Tejada makes sure to let the product, "absorb into the skin. I then pump the foundation on the back of my hand to create some warmth with the formula for more natural blending." Using the same makeup brush that you use for the moisturizer, Tejada recommends applying the foundation all over the skin.

"I make sure to use a light tapping motion with my brush, this helps me build seamless coverage without making the foundation look cakey or heavy, this will also help the foundation not settle into any fine lines or wrinkles," Tejada concludes.



Whether you're in your 40s, 50s, 60s, or just want a foundation that won't highlight your fine lines and wrinkles, keep on scrolling to find the best foundations for mature skin, including picks from our celebrity makeup artist. You may not be in your 20s anymore, but your skin won't give away that secret.