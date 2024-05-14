The Best Foundations for Mature Skin, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist

We included these products chosen by Ariel Tejada because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Ariel is a paid ambassador for Morphe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So far, I love getting older. I have a better sense of my personal style, I'm not making the same bad decisions I did in my 20s, and my years of sunscreen application have paid off (seriously, wear sunscreen every day). But, as the years pass, I've also found that the feel and texture of my skin has changed, causing me to switch up my makeup routine. So, I talked with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada to find the best foundations for mature skin that won't enhance fine lines and wrinkles, but will provide smooth, buildable coverage. Read on for his expert picks, along with tips and tricks for flawless application.
What Should Someone Look for in a Foundation for Mature Skin?
Tejada recommends, "using a foundation that is very moisturizing, skincare ingredients are crucial! This will ensure the skin looks hydrated and not dry, it also avoids highlighting any wrinkles and fine lines."
How Should You Prep Mature Skin for Foundation?
"First take your foundation brush," Tejada advises. Use that brush to apply your moisturizer to prep the skin. Keeping in mind, "In order to achieve a flawless foundation application without any patches or streaks, it's important to layer the moisturizer evenly as your foundation adheres to wherever moisturizer is applied. I make sure to use a brush or my sponge at every application touch point including prep to ensure a seamless finish."
Morphe X Ariel A24 Signature Foundation Brush
According to Tejada, "I like to use my Morphe A24 Brush since it has synthetic bristles which avoids any excess absorption of product, to apply the moisturizer to prep the skin."
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer
This Olay moisturizer is one of my favorites to apply before any other makeup. It feels rich on my skin, smells great, and my mom loves it, too.
How should you apply foundation on mature skin?
After applying moisturizer, Tejada makes sure to let the product, "absorb into the skin. I then pump the foundation on the back of my hand to create some warmth with the formula for more natural blending." Using the same makeup brush that you use for the moisturizer, Tejada recommends applying the foundation all over the skin.
"I make sure to use a light tapping motion with my brush, this helps me build seamless coverage without making the foundation look cakey or heavy, this will also help the foundation not settle into any fine lines or wrinkles," Tejada concludes.
Whether you're in your 40s, 50s, 60s, or just want a foundation that won't highlight your fine lines and wrinkles, keep on scrolling to find the best foundations for mature skin, including picks from our celebrity makeup artist. You may not be in your 20s anymore, but your skin won't give away that secret.
Expert Pick: The Best Foundation for Mature Skin
Morphe Lightform Extended Hydration Foundation
Tejada recommends Morphe's Lightform Extended Hydration Foundation for mature skin, "I really like how weightless and hydrating the formula is, leaving the skin with a beautiful natural radiance."
Best Overall Foundation for Mature Skin
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation
Want blemish-free skin with a smooth texture? Of course, we all do, and Armani's Natural Glow Foundation delivers. You get medium coverage and an all-day glow that won't settle into wrinkles, plus it gives you that natural "I'm not even wearing makeup" look.
Best Budget-Friendly Foundation for Mature Skin
e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
It's no secret that e.l.f. products sometimes work better than their more expensive counterparts. And the same goes for this affordable foundation. It's a lightweight liquid that blendable and buildable for all-day wear. You get a semi-matte finish, plus it's backed by over 24,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top-Rated Foundation for Mature Skin on Amazon
Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation
With a stellar 4.5-star rating from over 38,000 Amazon reviewers, Covergirl's anti-aging liquid foundation is a worth a look. The brand promises to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and moisturize and brighten the tone and texture of your face. Plus, users rave that it doesn't leave your skin cakey or dry.
Best Drugstore Foundation for Mature Skin
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
If you're looking for a foundation that you can pick up at the drugstore, and contains a high SPF, then this L'Oreal foundation is a solid bet. It's lightweight, hydrating, and provides 30 shades of natural coverage.
Best Lightweight, Everyday Foundation for Mature Skin
CHANEL LES BEIGES Water-Fresh Tint
Get a matte finish and 24 hours of full coverage with this Chanel foundation. Not only does it blur your imperfections, it also provides a smooth, radiant base for building your other makeup products.
The Best Full-Coverage Foundation for Mature Skin
MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation
Moisturizing with a smooth application, this liquid foundation provides you that full coverage look. Reviewers rave that it's also lightweight, natural, and non-greasy. It's available in 30 shades for all-day wear.
Best Foundation for a Dewy Finish
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation
Make your skin glow with this tinted foundation. It includes SPF 40, plus it's packed with hydrating, smoothing, and firming ingredients, so you can use it as a moisturizer and sunscreen, as well.
Best Foundation for a Natural Look
NARS Light Reflecting Foundation
Improve the texture and tone of your skin with this light reflecting foundation. It gives you that natural look, while moisturizing and strengthening your skin. Reviewers rave that it leaves their face looking radiant, even after hours of wear.
Best Foundation for Sensitive Skin
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare
Sensitive skin, rejoice. This foundation is formulated with hydrating aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, plus strengthening vitamins E and B5, to improve your complexion and give you glowy, medium coverage.
