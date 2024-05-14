Meet The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Newly Revamped Season 16 Cast

Attention, Bravoholics: Get ready to meet your newly revamped group of Georgia peaches.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 16 costars have finally been revealed amid a recent cast shakeup.
Returning to the reality show after a two-season hiatus is Porsha Williams, who will join season 15 stars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, the network announced May 14. The ladies will be joined by longtime friend of the show Shamea Morton Mwangi plus series newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.
But those aren't the only familiar faces viewers will see on the new season. Cynthia Bailey, who starred on the show for 10 years before exiting in 2021, is back as a friend of the cast.
Production begins this month with the premiere set for 2025.
RHOA's new look should come as no surprise to Bravo fans as longtime stars Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton recently announced their departures.
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," Kandi, who joined the show in 2009, revealed to Variety in February. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."
Shortly after Porsha announced her return earlier this year, Marlo confirmed she was giving up her peach.
"My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped," she told E! News in a statement in February. "This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past."
"My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence," she added, "and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!"
