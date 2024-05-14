Meet The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Newly Revamped Season 16 Cast

Watch : Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Favorite RHOA Moment After 14 Seasons!

Attention, Bravoholics: Get ready to meet your newly revamped group of Georgia peaches.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 16 costars have finally been revealed amid a recent cast shakeup.

Returning to the reality show after a two-season hiatus is Porsha Williams, who will join season 15 stars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, the network announced May 14. The ladies will be joined by longtime friend of the show Shamea Morton Mwangi plus series newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

But those aren't the only familiar faces viewers will see on the new season. Cynthia Bailey, who starred on the show for 10 years before exiting in 2021, is back as a friend of the cast.

Production begins this month with the premiere set for 2025.

RHOA's new look should come as no surprise to Bravo fans as longtime stars Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton recently announced their departures.