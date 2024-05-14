Isla Fisher Breaks Silence With Personal Update After Sacha Baron Cohen Breakup

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Reveal Divorce

Isla Fisher is starting a new chapter.

A month after the Wedding Crashers star and Sacha Baron Cohen announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage, she expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Isla posted a snap of herself donning a purple-printed dress and green denim jacket during a sunny outdoor outing on her Instagram Stories May 14. Alongside the photo, she wrote, with a kissing emoji, "Thank you for all your kindness and support."

The former couple—who share three kids together—revealed they broke up last year in an April statement posted to their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of them in tennis gear.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," the joint April statement read, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."