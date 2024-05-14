Isla Fisher Breaks Silence With Personal Update After Sacha Baron Cohen Breakup

Isla Fisher is starting a new chapter.
A month after the Wedding Crashers star and Sacha Baron Cohen announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage, she expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support.
Isla posted a snap of herself donning a purple-printed dress and green denim jacket during a sunny outdoor outing on her Instagram Stories May 14. Alongside the photo, she wrote, with a kissing emoji, "Thank you for all your kindness and support."
The former couple—who share three kids together—revealed they broke up last year in an April statement posted to their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of them in tennis gear.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," the joint April statement read, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."
"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
Although Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, shared some details about their life together over their 20-year romance, the duo often kept the most intimate details close to their chest.
"I get nervous talking about it," Isla told Australian Women's Weekly in 2022, "because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."
But the Now You See Me actress previously divulged some loving words in the past when it came to finding her match.
"I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody," she told E! News in 2022, but "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with, everything else seems to fall into place."
"You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," Isla continued. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."
Keep reading to relive Isla and Sacha's romance.