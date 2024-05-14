Dan Schneider Reacts After All That's Lori Beth Denberg Says He "Preyed" On Her

Watch : Dan Schneider Sues Quiet on Set Producers for Portraying Him as Alleged Child Sexual Abuser

Dan Schneider is once again defending his character.

The former Nickelodeon producer is addressing recent allegations made by former All That cast member Lori Beth Denberg, who—in a new interview with Business Insider—accused Schneider of showing her porn and initiating phone sex during their time on the show.

Denberg, 48, starred in All That from 1994 to 1998, while Schneider, 58, served as a producer on the comedy series. In Business Insider, Denberg alleged that, around her 19th birthday in 1995, Schneider showed her clips of pornography on his computer during a meeting in his office, telling the outlet, "I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me."

However, Schneider is combating those claims. "Lori Beth's accusations of me are wildly exaggerated," he told E! News in a May 14 statement, "and, in most cases, false."

"As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader," he added. "If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."

In Schneider's statement to E! News, he noted that the writer of the Business Insider story was involved in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary.