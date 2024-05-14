The Best Under $20 Drugstore Beauty Finds for Summer

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Just because your makeup changes with the seasons doesn't mean your budget has to.

Beauty products can be expensive, whether you're purchasing skin prep, makeup, or hair products.

That's why our team of beauty and shopping experts has found under $20 drugstore brand beauty buys that won't break the bank.

These dewy, lightweight drugstore products are perfect for summer and, when used together, can create the perfect glowy summer look.

Don't let the low prices fool you. Drugstore makeup products can be just as good as makeup from your favorite luxury retailers.

In fact, some of the items we've selected are beauty editor-approved drugstore alternatives to coveted luxury beauty products!

We've found blush and contour wands that deliver perfectly blendable color and look just like a certain viral makeup wand from a well-known beauty brand.

There's a super-grippy primer on this list that will lock your makeup in place all day long, and it retails for a fraction of the price of a more expensive gripping primer.

I test beauty products all day long, and personally love the included Physicians Formula butter bronzer drops. They smell like coconut and give your face and neck the perfect wash of summer color.

It's time to raid the drugstore beauty aisle! Shop the best drugstore beauty finds for summer, including under $20 mascara, blush, primer, highlighter, bronzer, hair essentials, and more.