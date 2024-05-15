Soothe Sore Muscles With These Post-Workout Recovery Tools

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Although I hate to admit it, consistent exercise really does make me feel better.

Whether it's a hot girl walk or a 15-minute Pilates routine I found on Youtube, my mood and my body feel amazing after a good sweat sesh. However, I do dread the muscle soreness and pain that comes after an intense workout, and electrolyte drinks and stretching can only help so much. That's where aftercare tools come in.

Aftercare tools such as massage guns and air compression wraps are used post-workout to help your muscles recover from all that exercise. The best recovery tools can help soothe sore muscles, boost blood circulation, and have you ready for your next workout.

Why Do My Muscles Feel Sore After Working Out?

When it comes to post-workout soreness, what we're dealing with here is delayed onset muscle soreness (often called DOMS), which is a normal side effect of strength training and high-intensity cardio.

It's that stiffness and soreness you feel for the next few days after doing an intense workout, and it's completely normal.

How Can I Help My Muscles Recover Faster?

While muscle soreness is common and normal, it can be uncomfortable. To help speed up the recovery process, you should be using recovery tools.

Massage guns are a popular option because they come in so many shapes and sizes. The vibrations from these handheld devices help relieve muscle stiffness and pain. You can also opt for air compression sleeves, which apply pressure on muscles to increases blood flow and reduce swelling and muscle soreness.

No matter what kind of exercise you like to do, keep reading for the best recovery tools to help sooth sore muscles post-workout.