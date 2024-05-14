Reese Witherspoon Bends and Snaps as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde Prequel Announcement

Watch : Reese Witherspoon is Making a Legally Blonde Spinoff TV Show

A Legally Blonde prequel with Elle Woods? What, like it's hard?

Reese Witherspoon's beloved sorority-sister-turned-lawyer is officially making a comeback for a new Prime Video series Elle, the actress confirmed at the streaming service's May 14 upfront presentation. In fact, Witherspoon—who first portrayed Elle in the 2001 film—dressed in all pink for the announcement, even performing the character's iconic "Bend and Snap" move.

"When you get nervous in front of a big group of people that you're really trying to impress," she told the crowd, per video posted to X by Variety, "all you have to do is bend and snap."

The prequel series, which Witherspoon will executive produce with her company Hello Sunshine, will, according to a press release, follow Elle Woods in high school "as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."

And, much like fans of the franchise, the Oscar winner couldn't wait to share more of Elle's story.

"I truly couldn't be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said May 14. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!"