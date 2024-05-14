NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Kyle Richards Shares Surprising Reaction to Mauricio Umansky Moving Out of Their House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards broke her silence on estranged husband Mauricio Umansky buying a new bachelor pad nearly one year after the couple announced their breakup.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's breakup just got even more real.

Nearly one year after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she and her husband had separated after 29 years of marriage, Kyle recently confirmed the real estate mogul finally moved out of their L.A. home and into his new West Hollywood bachelor pad.

"That was weird," the Halloween Ends actress admitted on the May 14 episode of Jackie Schimmel Haas' Bitch Bible podcast. "I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real. I'm a mom of four, I have a busy household."

In fact, Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Mauricio—said she was in shock by her estranged husband's absence at first.

"I'm used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on in my house," she continued, "and the day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I'm like, 'Everything's so quiet.' I was like, 'Where is everybody?'"

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

However, the 55-year-old noted she appreciated Mauricio made the move while she was out of town, calling the timing "the smart thing to do. I didn't want to be there to see that."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kyle also explained that the adjustment was even more jarring given Alexia also recently moved out of their family home with one of their family dogs.

But while getting used to their new normal is still difficult, Kyle has come to look at her and Mauricio's split after three decades together as an accomplishment rather than a failure.

"It took me a while to really realize that," the Bravo star noted. "I was very proud of my marriage and my family that we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say, 'This was a success, no matter what.'"

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

