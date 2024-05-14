Kyle Richards Shares Surprising Reaction to Mauricio Umansky Moving Out of Their House

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's breakup just got even more real.
Nearly one year after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she and her husband had separated after 29 years of marriage, Kyle recently confirmed the real estate mogul finally moved out of their L.A. home and into his new West Hollywood bachelor pad.
"That was weird," the Halloween Ends actress admitted on the May 14 episode of Jackie Schimmel Haas' Bitch Bible podcast. "I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real. I'm a mom of four, I have a busy household."
In fact, Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Mauricio—said she was in shock by her estranged husband's absence at first.
"I'm used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on in my house," she continued, "and the day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I'm like, 'Everything's so quiet.' I was like, 'Where is everybody?'"
However, the 55-year-old noted she appreciated Mauricio made the move while she was out of town, calling the timing "the smart thing to do. I didn't want to be there to see that."
Kyle also explained that the adjustment was even more jarring given Alexia also recently moved out of their family home with one of their family dogs.
But while getting used to their new normal is still difficult, Kyle has come to look at her and Mauricio's split after three decades together as an accomplishment rather than a failure.
"It took me a while to really realize that," the Bravo star noted. "I was very proud of my marriage and my family that we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say, 'This was a success, no matter what.'"
