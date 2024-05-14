Kyle Richards Shares Surprising Reaction to Mauricio Umansky Moving Out of Their House

Watch : Does Kyle Richards Want Her Sister Kathy Hilton to Return to ‘RHOBH’? She Says…

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's breakup just got even more real.

Nearly one year after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she and her husband had separated after 29 years of marriage, Kyle recently confirmed the real estate mogul finally moved out of their L.A. home and into his new West Hollywood bachelor pad.

"That was weird," the Halloween Ends actress admitted on the May 14 episode of Jackie Schimmel Haas' Bitch Bible podcast. "I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real. I'm a mom of four, I have a busy household."

In fact, Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Mauricio—said she was in shock by her estranged husband's absence at first.

"I'm used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on in my house," she continued, "and the day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I'm like, 'Everything's so quiet.' I was like, 'Where is everybody?'"