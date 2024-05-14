John Krasinski Shares Sweet Story of How His Kids Inspired Latest Film

Watch : Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

John Krasinski never wants his home to become a quiet place.

In fact, The Office alum is happiest when his and Emily Blunt's two daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, are loudly playing make believe—which partially inspired John's newest film endeavor IF, which stands for "imaginary friends."

"I would watch my kids disappear every day into this magical that Emily and I aren't invited into," John told E! News during IF's New York premiere May 13. "And it was COVID, because I saw their lights starting to dwindle. I could see they were playing fewer and fewer imaginary games, and they started asking big questions and they were letting the world in."

He continued, "I said, 'Emily oh my god, that's the definition of growing up. They're deciding whether or not they should let go of childhood.' And I went, 'No. You don't have to make that decision. That magical world you created is there for you always, you can always go back.'" (For more from the IF premiere, tune into E! News tonight May 14 at 11 p.m.)