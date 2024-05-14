John Krasinski Shares Sweet Story of How His Kids Inspired Latest Film

John Krasinski never wants his home to become a quiet place.
In fact, The Office alum is happiest when his and Emily Blunt's two daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, are loudly playing make believe—which partially inspired John's newest film endeavor IF, which stands for "imaginary friends."
"I would watch my kids disappear every day into this magical that Emily and I aren't invited into," John told E! News during IF's New York premiere May 13. "And it was COVID, because I saw their lights starting to dwindle. I could see they were playing fewer and fewer imaginary games, and they started asking big questions and they were letting the world in."
He continued, "I said, 'Emily oh my god, that's the definition of growing up. They're deciding whether or not they should let go of childhood.' And I went, 'No. You don't have to make that decision. That magical world you created is there for you always, you can always go back.'" (For more from the IF premiere, tune into E! News tonight May 14 at 11 p.m.)
In fact, celebrating worlds and friends—both real and imaginary—has become fun for John's entire family.
"I literally just found out this weekend that my dad had an imaginary friend—we hadn't even talked about it yet," the 44-year-old revealed. "I was like, 'Dad what? You know I've been making this.' He was like, 'I've been waiting for this moment to tell you.'"
But while IF was a kind of homage to John's daughters—and one they're sure to love—Emily has previously shared how Hazel and Violet don't often like to watch their parents on the big screen, even when the content is age appropriate.
"They've seen Mary Poppins and Jungle Cruise," the Oppenheimer actress told E! News in November 2022, "and they've seen some of The Office, which they liked a lot. They don't really want to watch us on screen. They've got that ownership of us as parents."
She joked, "They're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."
