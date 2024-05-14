NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Exclusive

John Krasinski Shares Sweet Story of How His Kids Inspired Latest Film

John Krasinski detailed to E! News how his desire for his and Emily Blunt's daughters to stay connected to their childhood inspired his new movie IF.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 14, 2024 4:52 PMTags
PremieresExclusivesJohn KrasinskiEmily BluntCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

John Krasinski never wants his home to become a quiet place. 

In fact, The Office alum is happiest when his and Emily Blunt's two daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, are loudly playing make believe—which partially inspired John's newest film endeavor IF, which stands for "imaginary friends."

"I would watch my kids disappear every day into this magical that Emily and I aren't invited into," John told E! News during IF's New York premiere May 13. "And it was COVID, because I saw their lights starting to dwindle. I could see they were playing fewer and fewer imaginary games, and they started asking big questions and they were letting the world in."

He continued, "I said, 'Emily oh my god, that's the definition of growing up. They're deciding whether or not they should let go of childhood.' And I went, 'No. You don't have to make that decision. That magical world you created is there for you always, you can always go back.'" (For more from the IF premiere, tune into E! News tonight May 14 at 11 p.m.)

photos
John Krasinski's Best Roles

In fact, celebrating worlds and friends—both real and imaginary—has become fun for John's entire family. 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

"I literally just found out this weekend that my dad had an imaginary friend—we hadn't even talked about it yet," the 44-year-old revealed. "I was like, 'Dad what? You know I've been making this.' He was like, 'I've been waiting for this moment to tell you.'"

But while IF was a kind of homage to John's daughters—and one they're sure to love—Emily has previously shared how Hazel and Violet don't often like to watch their parents on the big screen, even when the content is age appropriate. 

"They've seen Mary Poppins and Jungle Cruise," the Oppenheimer actress told E! News in November 2022, "and they've seen some of The Office, which they liked a lot. They don't really want to watch us on screen. They've got that ownership of us as parents."

She joked, "They're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."

For more of Emily and John's sweet journey to parenthood, keep reading.  

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Kelly Clarkson Sets Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss

3

Teen Mysteriously Found Dead on Highway's Final Hours Revealed

John Shearer/Getty images
Love At First Sight!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, where John says that it was love at first sight.

On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Fairytale Romance

The couple—who wed in 2010—make an appearance in 2013 at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images
Met Gala Ready

In May 2013, Blunt channels her inner character from The Devil Wears Prada alongside her husband as they party away at the Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hollar At Your Girl

Too cute! The lovely couple only have eyes for one another at a New York screening for Krasinski's film, The Hollars', in Aug. 2016.

Instagram

BTS

John supports Emily at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

Moments later, the duo hits the red carpet looking absolutely stunning.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Happy Wife, Happy Life

The two share a look of love at the 2017 BAFTA Awards.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time
Hot Parents

Blunt and Krasinski look as cute as can be at the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.

Gotham/GC Images
Dapper Duo

The stylish pair are caught hand-in-hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Quiet on Set!

In Oct. 2018, the couple celebrate their movie A Quiet Place by catching a private screening of their film.

GOTV!

We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Premiere PDA

John supports Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. The adorable duo hold hands as they pose for pictures together on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Darling Duo

The two turn heads at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Perfect Pair

The dynamic duo look stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.

SAG Selfie

Before heading to the 2019 SAG Awards, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to his Instagram.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Proud Spouse

The two appear at the 2019 SAG Awards, where the actress won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock
Movie Night

The couple enjoy a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York in February 2019.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Film Festival Fun

The couple poses while at the SXSW Festival in Austin where A Quiet Place—in which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs—premiered.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Supportive Spouses

The pair look gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Jan. 2019. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Noam Galai/WireImage
Twinning!

The two wear matching tuxes at the 2019 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Cute Couple

The stars appear at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Jan. 2019.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
A Quiet Place Part II Premiere

The two are all smiles at the 2020 premiere of their movie.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
All Smiles

Krasinski watches as his wife poses for pics at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Gotham/GC Images
Out With the Kiddos

The pair bring their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, to the 2023 US Open, marking a rare public sighting of the family all together.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Kelly Clarkson Sets Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss

3

Teen Mysteriously Found Dead on Highway's Final Hours Revealed

4

Kyle Richards Breaks Silence on Mauricio Umansky Moving Out of House

5

Zayn Malik Reveals His Relationship Status After Gigi Hadid Breakup