Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Reveals What He Won't Comment on "Ever Again"

Watch : Baby Reindeer's Real-Life Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Speaks

Richard Gadd is staying tight-lipped when it comes to this subject.

After previously asking Baby Reindeer fans to stop speculating on the real-life identities of the show's characters, the series creator and star explained why he won't be issuing another response.

"I don't agree with the sleuth thing," Gadd told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published May 13. "I've put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art, and I want the show to people to enjoy as a piece of art."

As he further elaborated, "I'm called Donny Dunn. It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it's based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let's enjoy the world that I've created. If I wanted the real-life people to be found, I would've made it a documentary."

And as Gadd sees it, weighing in on the subject will only fuel the frenzy.

"I've spoken publicly about how I don't want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I'm almost adding to it," he continued. "I don't think I'll ever comment on it ever again."