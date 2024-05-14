Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Reveals What He Won't Comment on "Ever Again"

Richard Gadd is staying tight-lipped when it comes to this subject.
After previously asking Baby Reindeer fans to stop speculating on the real-life identities of the show's characters, the series creator and star explained why he won't be issuing another response.
"I don't agree with the sleuth thing," Gadd told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published May 13. "I've put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art, and I want the show to people to enjoy as a piece of art."
As he further elaborated, "I'm called Donny Dunn. It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it's based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let's enjoy the world that I've created. If I wanted the real-life people to be found, I would've made it a documentary."
And as Gadd sees it, weighing in on the subject will only fuel the frenzy.
"I've spoken publicly about how I don't want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I'm almost adding to it," he continued. "I don't think I'll ever comment on it ever again."
Still, the Netflix star knows he can't stop people from trying to get answers.
"I can't confirm or deny anything relating to the real-life people who the characters are based on in the show," he added. "I know for every single part, there's been about five or six people who have been sort of named as each part, even all the way down to the pub manager. The Internet's always going to do its thing. I can't really comment on that. There was a video the other day of someone had sent me of someone claiming to be Teri. I'd never met them before in my life. The internet just does this thing and I just have to let it do its thing. And that's that."
Gadd initially spoke out on social media weeks after the release of Baby Reindeer, which is based on his experiences with a stalker and sexual assault.
"Please don't speculate on who any of the real-life people could be," he wrote in part of an April 22 Instagram Stories post, per a screenshot shared by Today. "That's not the point of our show."
Meanwhile, the woman who allegedly inspired the stalker character Martha, Fiona Harvey, has denied sending Gadd thousands of emails and said she's never been charged with a crime or spent time in prison.
"I'm not a stalker. I've not been to jail. I've not got injunctions," Harvey said in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that aired May 9. "This is just complete nonsense."
