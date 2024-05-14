Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy Makes Rare Appearance in American Idol Audience

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter had an unforgettable night.
After all, it was a magical evening for Daisy Dove, 3, who watched the "California Girls" singer transform into Cinderella for American Idol's Disney Night episode May 12. The fact that it was also Mother's Day.
And the holiday didn't end there for Katy, who reflected on her pregnancy with Daisy sharing with a series of unseen moments from her journey.
"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," Katy captioned her May 12 Instagram post. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."
Motherhood has also been a source of inspiration for the "Firework" artist. "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," Katy gushed told E! News in April. "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."
In fact, her little girl was her muse when it came to her larger-than-life Las Vegas residency in November.
"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove," the 36-year-old explained onstage. "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."
She also gave a sweet shout-out to her fiancé. "To my partner Orlando," Katy added, "for being an incredible support system and an amazing father—I love you."
