Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy Makes Rare Appearance in American Idol Audience

Watch : Katy Perry Shares Unseen Footage From Pregnancy Journey With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter had an unforgettable night.

After all, it was a magical evening for Daisy Dove, 3, who watched the "California Girls" singer transform into Cinderella for American Idol's Disney Night episode May 12. The fact that it was also Mother's Day.

And the holiday didn't end there for Katy, who reflected on her pregnancy with Daisy sharing with a series of unseen moments from her journey.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," Katy captioned her May 12 Instagram post. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Motherhood has also been a source of inspiration for the "Firework" artist. "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," Katy gushed told E! News in April. "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."