Zayn Malik Reveals His Relationship Status After Gigi Hadid Breakup—And Getting Kicked Off Tinder

Watch : Zayn Malik Reveals the Impressive Gift Khai Inherited From Mom Gigi Hadid

Written on these walls are the stories that Zayn Malik is ready to explain.

After years of shying away from the spotlight, the One Direction alum is getting candid about dating life—including his breakups with Gigi Hadid and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

"From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship," Zayn recalled of his long term relationship, and subsequent engagement to Perrie, which he broke off in 2015, in a Nylon profile published May 14. "I didn't know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn't know s--t."

The same year he ended things with Perrie, he exited the band—which was also fronted by Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne—and began romancing Gigi. (Perrie has since found love with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the duo share 2-year-old Axel.) But ultimately, his relationship with the supermodel, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Khai, wasn't built to last.