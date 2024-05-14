NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

A$AP Rocky Shares Rare Photos of Him and Rihanna With Their Kids for Son RZA’s Birthday

A$AP Rocky posted the sweetest birthday tribute to RZA—whom he shares with Rihanna along with 9-month-old son Riot—while giving a rare look into their life as a family of four.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 14, 2024 1:21 PMTags
A$AP Rocky has love on the brain.

After all, the "L$D" artist gave a glimpse into his life with Rihanna while posting a loving birthday tribute for their son RZA's 2nd birthday.

A$AP shared multiple photos of him and Rihanna cuddled up with RZA and their son Riot, 9 months, as well as a clip of RZA giggling to the sound of a harmonica. In another video, he's seen dressed in a Snorlax onesie with an identical Pokemon plushie in hand. And in another, the 35-year-old is laughing as he tells RZA to give back his little brother's pacifier.

The rapper captioned the May 13 carousel post, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA."

A$AP and Rihanna have proven parenthood suits the couple of four years. In fact, the "Umbrella" singer revealed that being a mom has given her a new perspective on life.

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," she told E! News in April. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them." 

Rihanna also loves her role as the only girl in their family of four.

A$AP Rocky/Instagram

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," the 36-year-old explained. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink."

"It just kind of highlights about being a woman," she continued. "Because I'm the one that can experience all of that in the house—giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It's new territory, but it's empowering." 

As Rihanna and A$AP continue to navigate new territory, keep reading to see their cutest moments with RZA so far.

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

