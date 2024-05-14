A$AP Rocky Shares Rare Photos of Him and Rihanna With Their Kids for Son RZA’s Birthday

A$AP Rocky has love on the brain.
After all, the "L$D" artist gave a glimpse into his life with Rihanna while posting a loving birthday tribute for their son RZA's 2nd birthday.
A$AP shared multiple photos of him and Rihanna cuddled up with RZA and their son Riot, 9 months, as well as a clip of RZA giggling to the sound of a harmonica. In another video, he's seen dressed in a Snorlax onesie with an identical Pokemon plushie in hand. And in another, the 35-year-old is laughing as he tells RZA to give back his little brother's pacifier.
The rapper captioned the May 13 carousel post, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA."
A$AP and Rihanna have proven parenthood suits the couple of four years. In fact, the "Umbrella" singer revealed that being a mom has given her a new perspective on life.
"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," she told E! News in April. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them."
Rihanna also loves her role as the only girl in their family of four.
"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," the 36-year-old explained. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink."
"It just kind of highlights about being a woman," she continued. "Because I'm the one that can experience all of that in the house—giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It's new territory, but it's empowering."
As Rihanna and A$AP continue to navigate new territory, keep reading to see their cutest moments with RZA so far.