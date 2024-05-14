A$AP Rocky Shares Rare Photos of Him and Rihanna With Their Kids for Son RZA’s Birthday

Watch : Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

A$AP Rocky has love on the brain.

After all, the "L$D" artist gave a glimpse into his life with Rihanna while posting a loving birthday tribute for their son RZA's 2nd birthday.

A$AP shared multiple photos of him and Rihanna cuddled up with RZA and their son Riot, 9 months, as well as a clip of RZA giggling to the sound of a harmonica. In another video, he's seen dressed in a Snorlax onesie with an identical Pokemon plushie in hand. And in another, the 35-year-old is laughing as he tells RZA to give back his little brother's pacifier.

The rapper captioned the May 13 carousel post, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA."

A$AP and Rihanna have proven parenthood suits the couple of four years. In fact, the "Umbrella" singer revealed that being a mom has given her a new perspective on life.