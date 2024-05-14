Ryan Reynolds Reveals Sweet Family Milestone With Blake Lively and Their Kids

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Taylor Swift Potentially Naming Baby No. 4

When it comes to his kids' excitement, this time Ryan Reynolds doesn't have to imagine.

The Deadpool star's newest movie IF—which stands for "imaginary friends"—is a far cry from his usual action-heavy films, which are not always appropriate for his and Blake Lively's daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in February 2023, to watch, and is instead a movie made especially for children. It's a change, Ryan says, his daughters were waiting for.

"The only four-letter word I say in this movie is 'yes' with two s's," he joked during an interview with E! News at IF's New York premiere May 13. "My kids are psyched to see it, which is so nice. Cause you always want your kids to pay attention to what you do."

He continued, "And I think when they see movies being made, it's so agonizingly slow and boring. So when they see something condensed down to an hour and 45 minutes, it's pretty wild for them." (For more from the IF premiere, tune into E! News tonight May 14 at 11 p.m.)

And in addition to watching their dad frolic around with a multitude of imaginary friends, James, Ines, Betty and their littlest one can also see Blake onscreen, though she appears in a feline form.