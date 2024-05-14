Noah Cyrus Shares Message to Mom Tish Amid Family Rift Rumors

Watch : Noah Cyrus Breaks Silence on Love Triangle Rumors Involving Her Mom and Stepdad

Noah Cyrus is done holding her breath.

In fact, the "July" singer recently shared a birthday message for her mom, Tish Cyrus, amid the duo's alleged rift over Tish's husband of nine months Dominic Purcell.

The 24-year-old shared a throwback image of her and her mom to her Instagram Story May 13, captioning it, "Happy Birthday Mom."

And the musician's note to Tish—who celebrated her 57th birthday May 13—comes just weeks after she fired back at a fan for referencing the rumor that her mom allegedly started dating Dominic after he and Noah had a relationship.

In late April, Noah shared an Instagram post featuring a clip of Lana Del Rey singing "Young and Beautiful" at Coachella that she aptly captioned,"Dear lord when I get to heaven, please let me bring my man."

But when one follower quipped back writing, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" Noah didn't hold back, and fired off an NSFW response.