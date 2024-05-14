Noah Cyrus Shares Message to Mom Tish Amid Family Rift Rumors

Noah Cyrus is done holding her breath.
In fact, the "July" singer recently shared a birthday message for her mom, Tish Cyrus, amid the duo's alleged rift over Tish's husband of nine months Dominic Purcell.
The 24-year-old shared a throwback image of her and her mom to her Instagram Story May 13, captioning it, "Happy Birthday Mom."
And the musician's note to Tish—who celebrated her 57th birthday May 13—comes just weeks after she fired back at a fan for referencing the rumor that her mom allegedly started dating Dominic after he and Noah had a relationship.
In late April, Noah shared an Instagram post featuring a clip of Lana Del Rey singing "Young and Beautiful" at Coachella that she aptly captioned,"Dear lord when I get to heaven, please let me bring my man."
But when one follower quipped back writing, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" Noah didn't hold back, and fired off an NSFW response.
"I'm so sorry burt will you pleeeeass just choke on the fattest c--k," the "All Falls Down" singer, whose older sister is Miley Cyrus, wrote back. "Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."
Rumors of an alleged rift amid the Cyrus family started to surface around August 2023, when Noah and her brother Braison Cyrus, 30, were notably absent from their mom's nuptials to the Prison Break star, which saw all of their other siblings including Miley, Brandi Cyrus, 36 and Trace Cyrus, 34 in attendance.
And while at the time it was thought Noah and Braison's absence was in support of their father, Billy Ray Cyrus—who tied the knot with Firerose in October 2023 and also shares 31-year-old son Christopher Cody with a former partner—multiple outlets previously reported that Noah was allegedly seeing Dominic before starting a relationship with her mom.
Neither Tish nor Noah have directly spoken out about the rumor, but Noah's latest Instagram activity appears to squash any beef that may exist.
