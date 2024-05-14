Khloe Kardashian Brings Kids True and Tatum Thompson to Cheer on Dad Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests For Son Tatum

When it comes to co-parenting, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on the same team.

Case in point? The Kardashians star brought their daughter True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 21 months, to see the NBA player's Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics during game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 13.

As seen in a video shared by NBC Sports Boston, Khloe and the kids stopped by to say hello to Tristan during the game at Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the exes greeted each other with a hug. Tatum showed his team spirit by wearing a Cavaliers T-shirt, and True—sporting a pink ensemble—showed her dad her arena badge.

Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2021—the same year it was revealed he fathered a child, 2-year-old son Theo Thompson—with another woman named Maralee Nichols. Despite the athlete's multiple cheating scandals, the Good American mogul has expressed how they try to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.