Khloe Kardashian Brings Kids True and Tatum Thompson to Cheer on Dad Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game

When it comes to co-parenting, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on the same team.
Case in point? The Kardashians star brought their daughter True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 21 months, to see the NBA player's Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics during game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 13.
As seen in a video shared by NBC Sports Boston, Khloe and the kids stopped by to say hello to Tristan during the game at Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the exes greeted each other with a hug. Tatum showed his team spirit by wearing a Cavaliers T-shirt, and True—sporting a pink ensemble—showed her dad her arena badge.
Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2021—the same year it was revealed he fathered a child, 2-year-old son Theo Thompson—with another woman named Maralee Nichols. Despite the athlete's multiple cheating scandals, the Good American mogul has expressed how they try to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.
Although, she admitted getting to this point was a journey.
"Trust me, that's not how I feel every day," the 39-year-old reportedly continued. "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."
In fact, Tristan—who also shares 7-year-old son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig—and Khloe have celebrated their children's birthdays together and she's been there for him during difficult times.
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she reportedly added. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
To see more of their family photos, keep reading.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).