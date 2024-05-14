NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Khloe Kardashian Brings Kids True and Tatum Thompson to Cheer on Dad Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game

Khloe Kardashian recently brought her kids True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 21 months, to Ohio to see their dad Tristan Thompson play against the Boston Celtics.

By Elyse Dupre May 14, 2024 12:41 PMTags
SportsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests For Son Tatum

When it comes to co-parenting, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on the same team.

Case in point? The Kardashians star brought their daughter True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 21 months, to see the NBA player's Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics during game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 13. 

As seen in a video shared by NBC Sports Boston, Khloe and the kids stopped by to say hello to Tristan during the game at Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the exes greeted each other with a hug. Tatum showed his team spirit by wearing a Cavaliers T-shirt, and True—sporting a pink ensemble—showed her dad her arena badge. 

Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2021—the same year it was revealed he fathered a child, 2-year-old son Theo Thompson—with another woman named Maralee Nichols. Despite the athlete's multiple cheating scandals, the Good American mogul has expressed how they try to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," Khloe told tmrw in a January interview, per People. "But it's way harder to be nice."

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images

Although, she admitted getting to this point was a journey.

"Trust me, that's not how I feel every day," the 39-year-old reportedly continued. "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."

In fact, Tristan—who also shares 7-year-old son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig—and Khloe have celebrated their children's birthdays together and she's been there for him during difficult times.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she reportedly added. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?" 

To see more of their family photos, keep reading.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson in August 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonded with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Birthday Love

Khloe wished Tristan a happy 33rd birthday in March 2023, sharing this photo of the NBA star with their two kids on Instagram Story.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

