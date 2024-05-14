NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Jimmy Fallon’s Kids Have Hilarious Reaction to Being Offered Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Tickets

Jimmy Fallon's daughters Winnie and Frances can't be bothered with gifts like backstage tickets to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé—instead, they only have two requirements for trips to Los Angeles.

Watch: Jimmy Fallon Celebrates His Best 'Tonight Show' Moments From the Past 10 Years!

But Daddy, I love Taylor Swift...

...Is something Jimmy Fallon's kids—daughters Winnie, 10, and Frances, 9, with wife Nancy Juvonen—might say if they were what people imagined celebrity kids to be. But in reality, the Tonight Show host says his daughters don't beg for any of the perks one might associate with having a TV host for a dad. Instead, they have their eyes on different heights.

"'Dad's at Universal, I can get you tickets to Taylor Swift, honey, Beyoncé,'" he joked with E! NewsKeltie Knight of saying to his children when they visit Los Angeles during the show's May 13 episode. "They go, 'I want to go to the Grove and In-n-Out Burger.'"

Indeed, as it turns out, Winnie and Frances would prefer a day at the mall followed by a good burger than backstage tickets to the Eras or Renaissance tours. Though Jimmy confessed that even when his girls do wish him to exercise his Jimmy Fallon-ness, he doesn't always choose to. 

"I didn't get them tickets to see Taylor. I said, 'No, you have to earn certain things. I can't just do this for you,'" he recalled. "I want them to be as normal and less bratty as they can possibly be. And they're the nicest kids."

photos
Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

The 49-year-old also recounted an amusing excursion to Los Angeles in which his kids were reminded just who their dad is. 

Instagram / Jimmy Fallon

"The last time we were in LA shooting Password," he remembered. "We were on the set at Universal and I go, 'Oh, that'd be cool. The kids can go over to Universal [Studios].'"

He continued, "And the tram came for them, and I forgot I'm the voice of the tram. So they're watching their dad give the tour. I was like, 'I forgot I did that.'"

But while a day exploring the worlds of Harry Potter and Nintendo at Universal Studios might seem on the mundane side for the daughters of the legendary late-night host, Jimmy is insistent: "They have to be normal kids."

