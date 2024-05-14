Is the Wiggle Pillow Worth It? Here’s How the Viral Pillow Changed How I Sleep Forever

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From the moment I found out pregnancy pillows existed, part of me always wanted one. Was I pregnant? Nope, so I technically never needed one. But seeing how they perfectly cradled the entire body made me… honestly, slightly jealous. I was too embarrassed to buy one just to cuddle, so for many years I just accepted that until I got pregnant, I would have to wait to purchase one. That was until the Wiggle Pillow entered the chat.
You may recognize the floppy pillow because it went viral across many social platforms. Not only is its name so cleverly adorable, but it's also more than a pregnancy pillow. In fact, it's actually marketed as way more. Its supportive, yet twistable feature allows the 8" x 82" long pillow to be tied into a pretzel-like decorative pillow for your bed or couch. And honestly, this is what made me want to try it.
I've suffered from back and neck problems for quite a few years now, and no matter how many luxury pillows I invested in to help me wake up without feeling tired from tossing and turning, nothing actually helped—until the first night I used the Wiggle Pillow. Thanks to its length, I'm able to wrap and shape it into any position I need to comfortably lay on my bed. Sometimes I also love to work in bed (lazy Mondays, am I right?) and found I could lay on it and fold part of it onto my lap for laptop support. Now, after using it for several weeks, I can't even imagine what life was like before this pillow wiggled its way onto my bed. And it's not only me who highly vouches for this life-changing pillow, I've even found my cat using it daily while I'm away at work.
Apart from its twistable and fluff-like features, it's also made from a special eucalyptus TENCEL lyocell fabric I've never experienced before. Even with its machine-washable fleece or linen cover, the pillow retains its cooling touch, ensuring you never wake up sweating in the middle of hot summer nights. So, if you dream of owning a pillow that you can cradle comfortably every day, trust me when I tell you the Wiggle Pillow is 100% worth it.
Shop The Wiggle Pillow
Wiggle Pillow
This tie-able pillow is crafted from super-soft eucalyptus TENCEL lyocell fabric and filled with extra-fluffy recycled plastic, providing unparalleled full-body support for sleeping, snuggling, and pregnancy. Trust me, it'll change your sleeping habits forever.
Wiggle Pillow Cover
For an extra pop of color on your bed or couch, reach for a Wiggle Pillow cover that's easy to wash and comes in 11 colorways to match any aesthetic. Choose from a fluffy fleece recycled polyester cover or a long-staple soft hemp linen fiber that's designed to get softer with every wash.
More Buffy Editor Favorites
Breeze Comforter
Beloved by our very own editors, this temperature-regulating comforter is filled with materials derived from eucalyptus and other wood pulps—making it extra soft, lightweight, and eco-friendly. Crafted with a sateen weave Tencel Lyocell shell and fill, it's not only luxurious but also biodegradable and compostable.
Breeze Duvet Cover
Woven from eucalyptus, this Breeze duvet cover is the perfect temperature-regulating cover that's gentle on your skin and will keep you cool even on the hottest of days. Do keep in mind that shams are not included, and you will only be receiving the duvet cover alone. Choose from a wide array of vibrant colors and patterns.
Breeze Sheet Set
Made from a eucalyptus (lyocell) fabric, I can't express enough how life-changing these Breeze sheets are. Believe it or not, they're softer than cotton, highly breathable, and will make sleeping in the summer so much more bearable—so you can finally sweat less and sleep more! The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Choose from a whopping 34 colorways.
