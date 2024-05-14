Is the Wiggle Pillow Worth It? Here’s How the Viral Pillow Changed How I Sleep Forever

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From the moment I found out pregnancy pillows existed, part of me always wanted one. Was I pregnant? Nope, so I technically never needed one. But seeing how they perfectly cradled the entire body made me… honestly, slightly jealous. I was too embarrassed to buy one just to cuddle, so for many years I just accepted that until I got pregnant, I would have to wait to purchase one. That was until the Wiggle Pillow entered the chat.

You may recognize the floppy pillow because it went viral across many social platforms. Not only is its name so cleverly adorable, but it's also more than a pregnancy pillow. In fact, it's actually marketed as way more. Its supportive, yet twistable feature allows the 8" x 82" long pillow to be tied into a pretzel-like decorative pillow for your bed or couch. And honestly, this is what made me want to try it.