Porsha Williams' Affordable Home Finds Deliver Real Housewives Glam Starting at Just $7.99

We included these products chosen by Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever find yourself binge-watching Real Housewives of Atlanta, secretly wishing your living room had that same level of glam? Well, Porsha Williams is here to make your home decor dreams a reality without sending your wallet into a tailspin. That's right, the queen of shade and style shared her affordable decorating secrets.
"When you need to change your space and how your mindset is, the best thing to do is to change your environment," Porsha advised during a recent Amazon Live session.
From chic firepits to luxurious blankets, Porsha has a knack for finding budget-friendly items that give off major high-end vibes. So get ready to transform your home into a haven fit for a Bravolebrity, all thanks to Porsha's savvy shopping tips!
TL;DR Porsha Williams' Amazon Home Finds
- Porsha's Most Popular Pick: Suprus Lighter Electric Candle Rechargeable Lighter (
$15.99$7.99)
- The Best Discount: JoyJolt Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs (71% Off)
- Porsha's Pick I Added to My Cart: Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw ($29.99)
- Porsha Says This Has "a Thousand Different Uses": Mkono Woven Storage Basket ($23.99)
JoyJolt Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs (Set of 2)
"They are so cute. The clear ones are so cute. These are very inexpensive, but they look so expensive."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's mugs have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Genrice 4 PCS 6.7 Inches Coffee Spoons
"These are little, classy-looking stirrers."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's coffee spoons have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vin Beauty Acrylic Coaster
Complete your coffee setup with this transparent coaster from Porsha's Amazon picks. There are 3 colors to choose from.
Mkono Woven Storage Basket
"I really like this woven basket. It's really deep. You can use this to put your dirty clothes in. You can put this in a corner with some beautiful flowers in it. It has a thousand different uses."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's basket has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 sizes and 5 colors to choose from.
Kamang Artificial Poppy Coral Silk Flowers
"I love these. These look so real." There are 9 options to choose from.
Dinyeo Purse Vase
Porsha included this handbag-shaped vase in her Amazon home roundup. It is available in 4 colors.
Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
"This is definitely the vibe right here. This is beautiful. This blanket is everything. I love these huge knots. I love the way they have woven this. This is so nice."
More From Porsha: "We need one in every room in the house. It comes in almost every color. This is some serious quality coming from Amazon. I'm gonna have one on both my chairs at the end of the bed. I would also throw this on my sofa."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's blanket has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 4 sizes and 14 colors.
Cassilando Irregular Asymmetrical Mirror
"Let me tell you guys something about an asymmetrical mirror. It is the new vibe. This is the mirror for your bedroom. This is the mirror for your entryway. I love an asymmetrical mirror. They're just interesting. Mirrors always open up a space."
Worhe Candle Holders- Set of 2
"Aren't these fabulous? These are perfect to put in your bathroom. When we're talking about redecorating, let's not forget about our bathroom. If you spend a lot of time in your bathroom with all the creams, potions, and things, set a vibe. Make it a whole moment."
More From Porsha: "I love these to put in your bathroom. Of course, you can put them in any room. They match most decor."
Savge Tabletop Fire Pit
"I have this in cream and black. I feel like you bring in a nice vibe when you have flames in odd places. You can use these indoor or outdoor."
More From Porsha: "They are so sexy. Those are absolutely gorgeous. Light them up before your company comes over and you'll be a star. You'll be the home decor queen."
Porsha's pick is available in 2 colors.
Suprus Lighter Electric Candle USB Type C Rechargeable Lighter
"This is amazeballs. This is a lighter. How cute is that? They're so affordable that you can buy these and have one in each one of your rooms."
More From Porsha: "When I travel, I light a candle wherever I go. Hotels think you're trying to burn the hotel down when you ask for a lighter. I would be bringing this with me. This is hotel-friendly."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's lighter has 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 9 colors to choose from.
Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle
"This beautiful candle here is Cedar Stack. It's cedar, berries, sawdust, and white musk. This has a nice scent. That's a really, really good candle."
Ailisaail Candle Accessory Set
Porsha included this candle accessories set in her roundup of home essentials. It is available in gold, rose gold, and silver.
MaisoNovo Kitchen Soap Dispenser Set with Tray
"I love these. I have them in white and black. Check these out."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's soap dispenser set has 1,100 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 7 colors to choose from.
American Atelier Vintage Art Deco Fluted Drinking Glasses
"Check these out. I have these and absolutely love them."
Porsha's pick is available in 2 sizes and 4 colors.
