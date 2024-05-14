NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Travis Barker’s Extravagant Mother’s Day Gift to Kourtney Kardashian Is No Small Thing

Kourtney Kardashian "can't get over" the romantic gift Travis Barker gave her for Mother's Day, her first after giving birth to their son Rocky in November.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 14, 2024 2:28 AMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: See Travis Barker’s Sweet Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian With New Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian had a rosy Mother's Day.

The Kardashians star was overwhelmed when husband Travis Barker turned her entire foyer into an enchanted garden with countless overflowing bouquets of pink and white roses. 

"Can't get over this," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing footage of the over-the-top gift, setting videos of the surprise florals to the Louis Armstrong song "La vie en rose" May 12.

And that wasn't the only way the Kardashian-Barker family celebrated the holiday—their first as a blended family of nine after Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis' first baby together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November. 

The Poosh founder topped off the day with some pasta and bread—which she said she's been eating for "5 days straight"—and huddled in the backyard to watch the Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler rom-com Blended. Kourtney captioned the memory, "movie under the stars and moon."

In honor of Mother's Day, Travis also paid tribute to his other half with a sentimental social media post.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner," the Blink-182 drummer gushed on Instagram May 12. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife."

Kourtney wrote back, "I love you forever and ever my husband."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Kelly Clarkson Sets Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss

3

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Archewell Charity Declared "Delinquent"

Her stepchildren also showed the love, with Alabama Barker—who Travis shares with Shanna Moakler—writing on her Instagram Story, "I love you, thank you for being another woman in my life to look after me & taking me in as your family."

The 18-year-old continued, "You have such a passion for being a great mom & always showing out for all of your kids, your grind is so inspiriting, [you're] the best!"

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

See how more stars celebrated Mother's Day 2024:

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself wearing an Alice + Olivia dress while posing next to the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Kelly Clarkson Sets Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss

3

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Archewell Charity Declared "Delinquent"

4

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Rumor Taylor Swift Revealed Name of Baby No. 4

5

Miss Teen USA 2023 Runner-Up Declines Title After Winner Steps Down