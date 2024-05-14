Travis Barker’s Extravagant Mother’s Day Gift to Kourtney Kardashian Is No Small Thing

Watch : See Travis Barker’s Sweet Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian With New Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian had a rosy Mother's Day.

The Kardashians star was overwhelmed when husband Travis Barker turned her entire foyer into an enchanted garden with countless overflowing bouquets of pink and white roses.

"Can't get over this," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing footage of the over-the-top gift, setting videos of the surprise florals to the Louis Armstrong song "La vie en rose" May 12.

And that wasn't the only way the Kardashian-Barker family celebrated the holiday—their first as a blended family of nine after Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis' first baby together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November.

The Poosh founder topped off the day with some pasta and bread—which she said she's been eating for "5 days straight"—and huddled in the backyard to watch the Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler rom-com Blended. Kourtney captioned the memory, "movie under the stars and moon."

In honor of Mother's Day, Travis also paid tribute to his other half with a sentimental social media post.