Why Fans Think Chris Pratt Shaded Ex Anna Faris in Mother’s Day Tribute

Not everyone's marveling at Chris Pratt's Mother's Day message.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star faced criticism after he wrote a touching tribute to the moms in his life—including wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—but did not mention ex Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, 11.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there!" Chris began in a May 13 Instagram post. "Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do."

He noted that Katherine has a "24/7" job" taking care of their daughters—Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months—which includes "scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities," not to mention her talents when it comes to "the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace."

"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack," Chris shared, "makes me fall more and more in love with you every day."

Closing out his note, he added, "It's truly a marvel."