Why Fans Think Chris Pratt Shaded Ex Anna Faris in Mother’s Day Tribute

Not everyone's marveling at Chris Pratt's Mother's Day message.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star faced criticism after he wrote a touching tribute to the moms in his life—including wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—but did not mention ex Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, 11.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there!" Chris began in a May 13 Instagram post. "Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do."
He noted that Katherine has a "24/7" job" taking care of their daughters—Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months—which includes "scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities," not to mention her talents when it comes to "the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace."
"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack," Chris shared, "makes me fall more and more in love with you every day."
Closing out his note, he added, "It's truly a marvel."
Following the post, some fans were quick to point out that an important mother in the 44-year-old's life was left out, with one social media user commenting, "Wait a [minute] where is Ana Farris ?"
Another user gave Anna—who he divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage—her own shoutout, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Ana."
Others argued that Chris—who tied the knot with Katherine in June 2019—shouldn't be required to mention the Scary Movie actress.
"This man does not have to shout out his EX wife on mother's day. That is so weird," one fan wrote, while another added, "This man is married. He is not required to shout out his former wife in public. Perhaps he called or texted."
But at least one person has his back: Anna. In fact, the 47-year-old—who married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021—previously shared she has a good relationship with both Chris and Katherine these days.
"We're all getting much closer and I so appreciate that," Anna told People in an interview published in November 2022. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."
