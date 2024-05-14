NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Why Fans Think Chris Pratt Shaded Ex Anna Faris in Mother’s Day Tribute

Chris Pratt received backlash from fans after sharing a Mother's Day message that included wife Katherine Schwarzenegger but not ex Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, 11.

By Leah Degrazia May 14, 2024 3:07 AMTags
Mother's DayAnna FarisCelebritiesChris Pratt
Not everyone's marveling at Chris Pratt's Mother's Day message.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star faced criticism after he wrote a touching tribute to the moms in his life—including wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—but did not mention ex Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, 11. 

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there!" Chris began in a May 13 Instagram post. "Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do."

He noted that Katherine has a "24/7" job" taking care of their daughters—Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months—which includes "scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities," not to mention her talents when it comes to "the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace."

"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack," Chris shared, "makes me fall more and more in love with you every day."

Closing out his note, he added, "It's truly a marvel."

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

Following the post, some fans were quick to point out that an important mother in the 44-year-old's life was left out, with one social media user commenting, "Wait a [minute] where is Ana Farris ?"

Another user gave Anna—who he divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage—her own shoutout, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Ana."

Others argued that Chris—who tied the knot with Katherine in June 2019—shouldn't be required to mention the Scary Movie actress.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

"This man does not have to shout out his EX wife on mother's day. That is so weird," one fan wrote, while another added, "This man is married. He is not required to shout out his former wife in public. Perhaps he called or texted."

But at least one person has his back: Anna. In fact, the 47-year-old—who married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021—previously shared she has a good relationship with both Chris and Katherine these days. 

"We're all getting much closer and I so appreciate that," Anna told People in an interview published in November 2022. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

Keep reading to revisit the cutest moments between Chris and his three kids. 

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Three's Company

Chris Pratt posted a sweet photo of his son Jack—who he shares with ex Anna Faris—eating breakfast with Lyla and Eloise, who the Guardians of the Galaxy star shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Breakfast is served," he wrote on Instagram Stories in January 2024 amid a new wellness routine. "I'll be fasting til noon."

Instagram

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

"What a day!" Chris wrote on Instagram in July 2023 after catching a Los Angeles Dodgers game with his son. "Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!"

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Sweet Memories

Chris received a special treat from his kids after returning home from an on-location shoot in May 2022.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Girl Dad

The Parks and Recreation alum rocked a "Girl Dad" shirt in June 2021.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Need a Lift?

Chris carried Lyla on his shoulders in a Father's Day 2022 tribute that Katherine shared.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Baby on Board

The Marvel actor and Eloise shared a sweet daddy-daughter moment in June 2022.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Three Generations

Lyla and Eloise went on a family walk with their dad and grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger in this 2023 snapshot.

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Most Valuable Papa

Chris was Jack's MVP when he took the young boy to a Seattle Seahawks game in November 2023.

Instagram/Chris Pratt

All Dolled Up

"All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me," Chris joked on Instagram after his daughters gave him a makeover in August 2023.

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Christmas Traditions

Chris set up Elf on a Shelf for his kids in December 2022.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

What a Treat

The Jurassic World star went trick-or-treating with his daughter Lyla on Halloween 2023.

