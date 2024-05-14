12 SKIMS Bras Every Woman Should Have, According to a Shopping Editor

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just like we need a variety of outfits to suit different occasions, we need a lineup of bras to support us through life's various adventures. Whether you're glamming up for a night out or lounging in your comfiest sweats, having the right bra can make all the difference. And let me tell you, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS has become my holy grail in the quest for the perfect fit.
Ever since the tumultuous days of middle school when puberty suddenly kicked in, finding a bra that fits just right has felt like a never-ending saga. Countless brands have graced my top drawer, but SKIMS stands out with its blend of comfort, support, and style. So, from one bra enthusiast to another, I've compiled a list of must-have SKIMS bras that every woman should have in her wardrobe.
TL;DR:
- The Lowest Price: SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau ($28)
- The Bralette I Wear the Most: SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette ($34)
- The Bra I Wear the Most: SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra ($54)
- The Best Full Coverage Bra: SKIMS Smoothing Intimates Unlined Full Coverage Bra ($54)
- The Nearly Invisible Strapless Bra: SKIMS Smoothing Intimates Unlined Strapless Bra ($54)
SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette
This bralette? It's practically my second skin. I've got it in multiple colors; it's my go-to, day in, day out. The fabric? Oh, it's like butter against my skin, seriously. And the support? Just enough to keep things comfortable all day long, but light enough that I forget I'm even wearing it. Honestly, I've drifted off to sleep in this one countless times, and not once have I felt any discomfort or digging in. It's just that good.
Shoppers Say: "Best bra ever. I love, love, love this bra collection. I have it in almost every color. The design, materials and comfort is 10/10. Skims bra is my go to bra."
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra
This bra is a wardrobe staple. I wear it all the time. The comfort level? Unmatched. Sometimes, I even forget I'm wearing a bra altogether. And the support? Just perfect—not too much, not too little. I've stocked up on this one in multiple colors because, honestly, why settle for just one when it's this amazing?
Shoppers Say: "Very comfortable for daily wear. My only regret is not getting more in different colors! It's my go-to bra."
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Bralette
Let me tell you about this bralette—it's a game-changer. Seriously, it's the most supportive one I've ever worn. The lift it gives? Noticeable, to say the least. And not only does it sculpt and flatter like a dream, but it's also miles more comfortable than any wired bra I've ever owned. Trust me, once you try it, you won't want to go back.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: When you get this in the mail, you be alarmed because it looks teeny tiny, but it stretches. I promise!
Shoppers Say: "I love this bra!! It's a game changer, I have a natural G cup and this offers support, comfort and style. It stays in place all days and no spillage. Amazing."
SKIMS Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra
This bra hits the perfect balance—comfort of a t-shirt bra with the lift I crave. And the fabric? Oh, it's like a dream against the skin.
Shoppers Say: "All I can say is WOW!! I love this bra! The fabric feels so good and the fit and lift is perfection! Seriously, the best bras EVER!"
SKIMS Smoothing Intimates Unlined Full Coverage Bra
Let me introduce you to my go-to for full coverage: this bra is a lifesaver. Seriously, we all need that extra support sometimes, right? And this one? It's the softest, smoothest bra I've ever owned. Even with wires, it feels like bliss. Plus, the fabric is so smooth, it's practically invisible under clothes.
Shoppers Say: "This is probably the most comfortable bra I have ever worn. I would buy one in every color... Normally by the end of day I want to burn my bra it's so uncomfortable but not this one!"
SKIMS Ultimate Bra Strapless Push-Up Bra
Finding ample support in a strapless bra can be a challenge, but this one has got you covered. It gives amazing lift for natural-looking cleavage. And the best part? No sliding down or annoying spillage. It's a total win-win.
Shoppers Say: "Amazing! I have tried for years to find a push up strapless for a large bust and finally this is it! I orders it in another color! Finally I can wear strapless dresses this summer."
SKIMS Smoothing Intimates Unlined Strapless Bra
Let me rave about this strapless bra. It comes through for coverage and subtle support. Seriously, it's so smooth that it's basically invisible under clothes. No spillage, no bulk—just reliable, essential comfort that every wardrobe needs.
Shoppers Say: "Amazing. To be honest it doesn't even feel and look like I'm wearing a bra. It also comes with removable straps so it can be used as both a strapless and strap bra.. pretty convenient not going to lie."
SKIMS Wireless Form T-Shirt Demi Bra
When you're not feeling the underwire, but need more support than a bralette, this is the perfect solution. It's like wearing clouds—it's that comfortable. Based on reviews, I sized up with the band and that was the best fit for me.
Shoppers Say: "Very comfortable. I really love this bra, the fabric is so soft superior quality, it's very comfortable especially during hot summer days, you will never feel that you are wearing a tight fitting bra and the straps won't slide! Girl, this is the bra!"
SKIMS Fits Everybody Plunge Bra
Whenever I'm rocking a low-cut top, this becomes my new best friend. The fit is barely there, but with reliable support that keeps everything in place. Once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. I recommend sizing up one cup size, which I did after reading reviews.
Shoppers Say: "Okay don't let looks fool you. When I pulled the bra out of the box it looked like it was going to be full coverage which obviously isn't what you want a scoop design to be but GIRL this bra gave my DD boobs the most amazing shape. Run don't walk for this style!"
SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau
This is an absolute must-have for comfort and subtle support. The stretchy, soft fabric feels incredible against my skin, and it never digs in. It's the perfect choice for days when I want support without the hassle of straps.
Shoppers Say: "My fave! I love all of the Skims bandeaus! They all fit great and they are so flattering. I wear them as cute crop tops in the summer. For reference, I am a 34C and I have both large and medium sizes. The large is just a little bit more coverage but the medium fits great too, I like how the medium is a little tighter. You can go either way!"
SKIMS Fits Everybody Racerback Bralette
This is the perfect hybrid between a bralette and a sports bra. Comfortable? Absolutely. And the support? It's flexible, so it moves with me throughout the day. I actually have it in both my regular size and one size down—each serves a purpose depending on the level of support I need for different occasions.
Shoppers Say: "Material is so soft. Fit is perfect, no digging and it holds me up without a uniboob. I work from home and was looking for comfort, this is my new go-to bra. Will be buying in other colors."
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace T-Shirt Bra
While seamless and smoothing bras are essentials, we all deserve the fun and allure of lace too. This bra delivers on all fronts—it's comfortable, supportive, and absolutely gorgeous in every color. Once you try it, you'll feel as fabulous as you look.
Shoppers Say: "It fits nicely under my shirts, and the lace is so soft. I have an issue with laces because they are so rough on my skin. They will break it out and leave me very sad. I don't have that issue with the SKIMS lace, which is why I keep coming back for more. I want to feel pretty too! Great job, everyone, and thank you for another good buy!"
If you want to do more Kardashian/Jenner-inspired shopping, Kylie Jenner shared her 5-minute beauty routine in an exclusive E! interview.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS from Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What should I buy from SKIMS?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS?
SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.