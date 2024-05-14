12 SKIMS Bras Every Woman Should Have, According to a Shopping Editor

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just like we need a variety of outfits to suit different occasions, we need a lineup of bras to support us through life's various adventures. Whether you're glamming up for a night out or lounging in your comfiest sweats, having the right bra can make all the difference. And let me tell you, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS has become my holy grail in the quest for the perfect fit.

Ever since the tumultuous days of middle school when puberty suddenly kicked in, finding a bra that fits just right has felt like a never-ending saga. Countless brands have graced my top drawer, but SKIMS stands out with its blend of comfort, support, and style. So, from one bra enthusiast to another, I've compiled a list of must-have SKIMS bras that every woman should have in her wardrobe.

TL;DR: