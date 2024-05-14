Kelly Clarkson Addresses Ozempic Rumors After Losing Weight

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Blushes & Giggles After Her Hilarious Comment About “Meat”

Kelly Clarkson is definitely feeling stronger—but it's not because of that medication.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer addressed recent rumors surrounding her weight loss, revealing she did not use Ozempic—a medication intended to treat type 2 diabetes that has become popular in Hollywood for dropping pounds.

"My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'" she explained on the May 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Everybody thinks it Ozempic. It's not."

Instead, Kelly confessed she has been using a different medication to help her slim down after she weighed in at 203 pounds at her heaviest point.

"It's something else," she noted of the unnamed treatment, "but it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar—obviously my body doesn't do it right."

As Kelly explained, "I ended up having to do that, because my blood work got so bad."