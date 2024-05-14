Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Lost Weight of 2 People Due to Drug Mounjaro

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Weight Loss Medication Use

The view is looking good for Whoopi Goldberg.

The View host—who has been using the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro to slim down—confessed that she's lost the weight of "almost two people."

The 68-year-old explained that's her trick to looking so young, noting on The Kelly Clarkson Show May 13, "It's all the weight I've lost."

"I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me," she told host Kelly Clarkson, who likewise said an unnamed medication has helped with her own weight loss journey. "It's great for people like us who have, you know, issues."

And it's certainly been an eye-opening experience for the Sister Act alum, who was previously 300 pounds. As she put it, she had never paid attention to her figure before embarking on her transformation journey in 2021.

"You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do—and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind," she shared. "When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, damn.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"