Why Chris Pratt Says There's a "Big Difference" Between Raising Son Jack and His Daughters

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of All 3 Kids Together

Chris Pratt understands that parenthood isn't purrfect from the start.

In fact, the Garfield Movie star is admittedly still learning a lot about the complex nuances between raising his 11-year-old son Jack—who he shares with ex Anna Faris—and his two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months.

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he exclusively told E! News. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

While all his kids are quite "cuddly and snuggly" in nature, Chris also finds that his daughters require a softer touch and "don't like to rough house as much."

"I'll hit them with a pillow and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he said of their playdates together. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, May 13, at 11 p.m.)