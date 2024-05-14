Why Chris Pratt Says There's a "Big Difference" Between Raising Son Jack and His Daughters

Chris Pratt understands that parenthood isn't purrfect from the start.
In fact, the Garfield Movie star is admittedly still learning a lot about the complex nuances between raising his 11-year-old son Jack—who he shares with ex Anna Faris—and his two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months.
"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he exclusively told E! News. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."
While all his kids are quite "cuddly and snuggly" in nature, Chris also finds that his daughters require a softer touch and "don't like to rough house as much."
"I'll hit them with a pillow and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he said of their playdates together. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, May 13, at 11 p.m.)
Another "big difference" between being a boy dad and a girl dad? The amount of planning involved in their day-to-day lives, with Chris noting that his two girls "take after their mother, who is incredibly organized."
"But even the differences between my two daughters," the actor added, "just goes to show that every child is a little bit different."
And being a dad has certainly changed Chris' approach to acting. For one, the 44-year-old is more drawn to voiceover work—such as playing Garfield in his upcoming movie about the iconic cartoon cat—because they are "the types of roles that allow me to be home."
"It works nicely to have a job that allows me to put my kids to bed at night and be present," he shared. "Taking a voice work means that's a movie that I don't have to be on the road."
The Garfield Movie hits theaters May 24.
—Reporting by Paul Costabile