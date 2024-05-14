Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Daughter Lea Makes Special Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Bradley Cooper: “I’m Not Sure I’d Be Alive” If Not for Daughter Lea

It was a marvelous father-daughter night at the movies.

Bradley Cooper and 7-year-old daughter Lea hit the red carpet for the New York City premiere of his new film IF on May 13, and of course, the outing was just as adorable as you'd expect from the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

While Bradley, 49, opted for a casual black ensemble, Lea—whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk—was all about the colors, wearing a pink sweater and a striped pink, yellow and orange skirt, along with blue and green shoes.

Lea could be seen holding her dad's hand on the red carpet, while chatting with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, and even pointing to Bradley's character Ice—an imaginary friend who is a glass of ice water—on the giant IF movie poster.

But this was far from Lea's first time at a big Hollywood premiere: She last joined Bradley at the L.A premiere of his film Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro in December. (The film also marked Lea's acting debut, as she played a younger version of Leonard's daughter Jamie.)