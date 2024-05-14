Steve Carell and John Krasinski’s The Office Reunion Deserves a Dundie Award

Watch : ‘The Office’ Movie Rumors: Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Give Fans an Update!

Dwight is going to be so jealous.

John Krasinski and Steve Carell—a.k.a. Jim Halpert and Michael Scott from The Office—reunited on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of the movie IF, which was written and directed by John with Steve starring as Blue.

During their May 13 meet-up, the A Quiet Place director and 40-Year-Old Virgin star—both clad in dark-colored suits—wrapped their arms around each other in an embrace while sharing a smile. The pair also posed with the rest of the film's cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw and Bobby Moynihan.

While this was the first time John, 44, and Steve, 61, hit the red carpet together since The Office‘s 2013 series finale, the two have kept in touch over the years. In fact, John had his former Dunder Mifflin boss in mind when it came to casting his new movie.

"I wrote to him, I sent him the script," John explained during a May 13 appearance on CBS Mornings. "He walked in, and I had this big smile and I thought we were going to laugh, and he came up and gave me the biggest hug and looked at me like a brother and said, 'I just wanted to say how proud I am of you.'"