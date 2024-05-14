Tarte Cosmetics Best Deal of the Year: Get $232 Worth of Full-Size Products for Just $69

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tarte Cosmetics enthusiasts, assemble. The sale we've all been waiting for is finally here. This deal presents a golden opportunity to replenish your favorite items and experiment with new ones, all at an incredible discount. For a limited time, you can get $232 worth of Tarte products for just $69. Plus, your order ships for free!
Here's the scoop: click here and select seven full-sized products from each category: lips, cheeks, complexion, eyes, mascara, prep + set, and a bag to store your kit. You can also use the makeup bag as a clutch. Depending on which items you pick, this is a 71% discount! At less than $10 per item, this deal is a steal—no second thoughts necessary, right?
Tarte Cosmetics Custom Kit Sale
Build your custom Tarte kit with your pick from each of the seven product categories.
Start planning out your Tarte Custom Kit now. Here are some of your options:
Tarte Lips
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Liquid Lip
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Shift
Tarte Cheeks
- Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
- Tarte Cheek Stain
- Tarte Blush Tape
- Tarte Glow Tape
- Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer
- Tarte Maneater Blush & Glow
- Tarte Sculpt Tape
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow
- Tarte Shape Tape Glow Baked Powder
- Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Blush
- Tarte Glow Wardrobe Palette
Tarte Eyes
- Tarte Big Ego Sketch & Set Brow Pencil & Tinted Gel
- Tarte Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel
- Tarte DDB Maneater Cattitude Eyeshadow Palette
- Tarte Fake Awake Eye Highlight
- Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner
- Tarte Sugar Rush Easy On The Eyes Micro Liquid Liner
- Tarte Tarteist Doubletake Eyeliner
- Tarte Tartelette Fresh Picked Amazonian Clay Palette
- Tarte Sugar Rush Sweet Tarte Cravings Eyeshadow Palette
- Tarte Dream On Palette
- Tarte Positive Vibes Palette
Tarte Complexion
- Tarte AC Gem Powder Foundation
- Tarte BB Tinted (SPF)
- Tarte Facetape
- Tarte Marajuca Juicy Glow Tint
- Tarte Marajuca Tinted Hydrator
- Tarte Glowlight Skin Filter
- Tarte Hydroflex Serum
- Tarte Powerflex Concealer
- Tarte Shape Tape Cloud Cream
- Tarte Basetape
Tarte Mascara
- Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara
- Tarte Maneater Mascara
- Tarte Lights Camera Lashes Mascara
- Tarte Big Ego Mascara
Tarte Prep + Set
- Tarte Cheek Lifter Brush
- Tarte Shape Tape Setting Powder
- Tarte Stay Spray
- Tarte Double Ended Cheek Brush
- Tarte Marajuca C-Brighter Eye Treatment
- Tarte Shape Tape Corrector
- Tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen
- Tarte Shape Tape Quick Double Ended Concealer Brush
- Marajuca C-Brighter Moisturizer
- Tarte Park Ave Princess Cream Face Brush
- Tarte The Buffer Brush Bamboo
- Tarte Angled Blue Brush
- Tarte Daytime Lip Mask Watermelon
- Tarte Shape Tape Eye Cream
Where can I buy Tarte Cosmetics products?
The Tarte Cosmetics website is the best place to buy all of the newest drops from the brand. You can also get Tarte Cosmetics products from Sephora, Ulta, QVC, Dermstore, Macy's, and Revolve among other retailers.
Are Tarte Cosmetics products vegan?
Many Tarte Cosmetics products are vegan. Just look for the vegan symbol on the product image. Or you can click here for a full list of vegan-friendly products from Tarte.
Are Tarte Cosmetics products tested on animals?
Tarte Cosmetics does not test on animals. Tarte Cosmetics products have been cruelty-free since 2000. Tarte is an approved Peta participant.
How much is Tarte Cosmetics shipping?
Standard shipping is $6 for Tarte Cosmetics orders to the continental US, Hawaii, and Alaska. Shipping is free with a $45+ purchase with additional costs for faster shipping options.
