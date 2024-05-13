Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Declared a "Delinquent" Charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation has been ordered to stop raising or spending money by the state officials amid a delinquency notice.
The charity, which the couple founded in 2020, was recently declared delinquent by California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees," according to documents obtained by E! News May 13.
"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing," a notice issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta to Archewell Foundation read, "and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."
However, a source close to Archewell Foundation told E! News that the group had filed on time, though it appears that the check for the renewal fee was not received by the registry. A new check has been mailed, according to the insider, and the foundation believes the matter will be quickly resolved and their standing in the state registry adjusted in the coming days.
News of the delinquency notice comes one day after Meghan and Harry—who share son Archie Harrison, 5, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2—wrapped up their first visit to Nigeria at the invitation of the country's Chief of Defense Staff. During their three-day trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a mental health summit at a local school, took part in a volleyball game with military families, attended a basketball camp for children and cheered on players at a charity polo event for Nigeria Unconquered, an organization that works closely with Harry's Invictus Games.
The trip marked Meghan and Harry's first international tour since stepping back from their duties as senior royals in 2020.
"We are honored to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you," Meghan told the crowd during a visit to the Lightway Academy, per People. "We believe in you, we believe in your teachers and we believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other."
