Bindi Irwin Shares How Daughter Grace Reminds Her of Late Dad Steve Irwin

Watch : Check Out the Cutest New Photo of Bindi Irwin's Daughter

The Crocodile Hunter's legacy lives on.

Eighteen years after Steve Irwin's tragic death at the age of 44, his daughter Bindi Irwin shared just how similar her 3-year-old daughter Grace is to the Australia TV icon.

"I see so much of dad and our beautiful daughter Grace," the 25-year-old exclusively told E! News May 11 at the annual Steve Irwin Gala, which celebrates the life and legacy of the greatest Wildlife Warrior. "She has so much fiery, passionate energy about her. She just is a determined woman and she never stops moving. I mean, she's 3 so she is a very busy girl."

Bindi—who shares Grace with husband of four years Chandler Powell—joked that her daughter "believes that she runs Australia Zoo."

"She thinks that it's her job to make all the make sure all the animals are cared for," she laughed. "She is the kindest and most beautiful soul while also having this fiery energy that's like dad and I love it. I love it so much." (For more from Bindi and her family, tune into to E! News tonight, May 13 at 11 p.m.)