Bindi Irwin Shares How Daughter Grace Reminds Her of Late Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin exclusively told E! News just how similar 3-year-old daughter Grace is to her late father, Steve Irwin, saying she has a "fiery energy that's like dad."

The Crocodile Hunter's legacy lives on.

Eighteen years after Steve Irwin's tragic death at the age of 44, his daughter Bindi Irwin shared just how similar her 3-year-old daughter Grace is to the Australia TV icon.

"I see so much of dad and our beautiful daughter Grace," the 25-year-old exclusively told E! News May 11 at the annual Steve Irwin Gala, which celebrates the life and legacy of the greatest Wildlife Warrior. "She has so much fiery, passionate energy about her. She just is a determined woman and she never stops moving. I mean, she's 3 so she is a very busy girl."

Bindi—who shares Grace with husband of four years Chandler Powell—joked that her daughter "believes that she runs Australia Zoo."

"She thinks that it's her job to make all the make sure all the animals are cared for," she laughed. "She is the kindest and most beautiful soul while also having this fiery energy that's like dad and I love it. I love it so much." (For more from Bindi and her family, tune into to E! News tonight, May 13 at 11 p.m.)

Bindi Irwin's Grown-Up Style

Steve's son Robert Irwin was also on hand to celebrate his father's legacy as the Steve Irwin Gala, which was held in Las Vegas for the first time to continue raising funds for his work to make the world a better place for wildlife. And for 20-year-old Robert, his niece has helped him see life anew, especially because her energy is so much like his father's.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"When you're with Grace, you really do see everything in a different light," he told E! News. "Everything is magic, Everything is special. Everything's just a big spectacle. And it makes you really value what's so important in life."

And Steve's wife of 14 years Terri Irwin, 59, noted that Steve's childlike wonder is evident in everything Grace does.

"Watching Grace is like watching Steve," she said, "because Steve never stopped being 3 years old. He had that wonder of nature and discovery and curiosity every single day. And to see that in Grace, I want to nurture that and make sure she hangs on to that forever."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

And despite his passing, Steve still plays a huge part in Grace's life. In fact, the 3-year-old even has a nickname for him.

"She calls dad Grandpa Crocodile and it's so cute," Bindi added. "It melts my heart every time she says it. But I think it just came about because every time she saw a video of him or a photo he was feeding a croc, so he just became Grandpa Crocodile."

To see more of Bindi and husband Chandler's most adorable moments, keep reading.

—Reporting by Rachel Smith

Instagram
Baby Makes Three

After tying the knot on March 25, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021—their first wedding anniversary. 

Instagram
A Pre-Proposal Clue

"Beautiful Bee, I love you so much," the future groom wrote on Instagram the day before popping the question. "You're my best friend and whole world. I can't wait to celebrate your birthday tomorrow at #AustraliaZoo. Here's to another year and beyond of life changing adventures together."

 

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images
Little Laughs

The pair shared a laugh at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2019.

Instagram
Adventure Buddies

"Thank you for always being there," she wrote just a few weeks before the big day. "I'm grateful every day for you. You're my sunshine. Always."

Instagram
Koala Cuddles

The only thing cuter than these two in this 2019 pic was their furry friend.

Instagram
A Perfect Pair

The couple enjoyed a picturesque hike in this 2019 snap.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
All in the Family

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, and her mother, Terri Irwin, joined the couple for the unveiling of Steve's star. The Crocodile Hunter was honored posthumously in 2018.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The sweethearts were all smiles in this 2018 photo.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

"In all the hustle and bustle of life, let's find time to adventure, explore and truly LIVE," Bindi captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
A Little Friend

Chandler had a little something on his face in this adorable 2018 shot.

Instagram
Birthday Flowers

Proving he really does throw the best birthday surprises, Chandler gave Bindi flowers on her big day last year.

Instagram
Camel Cuteness

"Sharing life's most wonderful moments with the one you love...that's true happiness," Bindi captioned the 2017 photo.

Instagram
Super Costumes

The dynamic duo dressed up as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Halloween 2017.

 
Instagram
Some Serious Bling

"When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead!" she wrote in 2017.

Instagram
Valentines

"These really are the pictures of true happiness," she wrote ahead of Valentine's Day 2017. "I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness."

David Livingston/Getty Images
Young Love

The couple attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2016.

Instagram
Lake Life

"We spent this day with our families smiling and laughing by the lake," Bindi captioned this photo from 2015. "I am so glad we found each other in this great big world. I love you."

David Livingston/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader

Chandler supported Bindi at the filming of Dancing with the Stars season 21 in 2015.

