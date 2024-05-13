Bindi Irwin Shares How Daughter Grace Reminds Her of Late Dad Steve Irwin

The Crocodile Hunter's legacy lives on.
Eighteen years after Steve Irwin's tragic death at the age of 44, his daughter Bindi Irwin shared just how similar her 3-year-old daughter Grace is to the Australia TV icon.
"I see so much of dad and our beautiful daughter Grace," the 25-year-old exclusively told E! News May 11 at the annual Steve Irwin Gala, which celebrates the life and legacy of the greatest Wildlife Warrior. "She has so much fiery, passionate energy about her. She just is a determined woman and she never stops moving. I mean, she's 3 so she is a very busy girl."
Bindi—who shares Grace with husband of four years Chandler Powell—joked that her daughter "believes that she runs Australia Zoo."
"She thinks that it's her job to make all the make sure all the animals are cared for," she laughed. "She is the kindest and most beautiful soul while also having this fiery energy that's like dad and I love it. I love it so much." (For more from Bindi and her family, tune into to E! News tonight, May 13 at 11 p.m.)
Steve's son Robert Irwin was also on hand to celebrate his father's legacy as the Steve Irwin Gala, which was held in Las Vegas for the first time to continue raising funds for his work to make the world a better place for wildlife. And for 20-year-old Robert, his niece has helped him see life anew, especially because her energy is so much like his father's.
"When you're with Grace, you really do see everything in a different light," he told E! News. "Everything is magic, Everything is special. Everything's just a big spectacle. And it makes you really value what's so important in life."
And Steve's wife of 14 years Terri Irwin, 59, noted that Steve's childlike wonder is evident in everything Grace does.
"Watching Grace is like watching Steve," she said, "because Steve never stopped being 3 years old. He had that wonder of nature and discovery and curiosity every single day. And to see that in Grace, I want to nurture that and make sure she hangs on to that forever."
And despite his passing, Steve still plays a huge part in Grace's life. In fact, the 3-year-old even has a nickname for him.
"She calls dad Grandpa Crocodile and it's so cute," Bindi added. "It melts my heart every time she says it. But I think it just came about because every time she saw a video of him or a photo he was feeding a croc, so he just became Grandpa Crocodile."
—Reporting by Rachel Smith