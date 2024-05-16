NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as Stars Arrive

Country music biggest stars were dressed to party at the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16, with Reba McEntire hosting the show for the 17th time. See all the celeb red carpet arrivals.

By Gabrielle Chung May 16, 2024 8:42 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwards 2024CelebritiesACM Awards
Watch: Nick Jonas Says He Ended Up in Therapy After ACM Awards Performance

The ACM Awards are known as country music's party of the year for a reason.

After all, the 2024 ceremony will bring out all the stops, with musicians such as Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris StapletonKane Brown, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson primes to descend upon the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, dressed in their finest duds. 

And as host of the illustrious award show, Reba McEntire knew how to get the party started. "I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time," the legendary singer said in a statement last month. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music."

But the star-studded event isn't just for country music's best and brightest. In fact, this year's show is aimed to celebrate artists across all genres, with rapper Post Malone making his debut on the ACM Awards stage. Meanwhile, pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne will join forces with New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith for what's sure to be a one-of-a-kind performance.

photos
The Best ACM Awards Fashion Moments Over the Years

Music powerhouse couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are also slated to perform, as are Reba and Jason Aldean, who will be performing a special rendition of Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy" in honor of late singer. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

2

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

3

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

As for presenters? AlabamaTyler Cameron, Little Big Town, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Carin León, Ashley McBrydeDion PrideNoah Reid, Richard ShermanCharissa ThompsonRandy Travis, and Clay Walker are slated to make appearances on stage as the show streams live on Amazon Prime Video.

But before the awards are handed out, keep reading to see all the action on the red carpet. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rylee Arnold

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hannah Ellis

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mason Ramsey

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sam Williams

Gilbert Flores

Charles Esten

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Anne Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Coffey Anderson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jessie Jo Dillon

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dani Rose

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Alana Springsteen

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

MacKenzie Porter

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sophie Worthington & Jake Worthington

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Austin Williams

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Blanco Brown

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Adam Mac

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Prana Supreme and Tekitha of O.N.E The Duo

Gilbert Flores

Makho Ndlovu

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Emily Orozco

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

2

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

3

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

4

Why Sophie Turner “Hated” Being Called One of the Jonas Brothers Wives

5

Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a "Work in Progress"