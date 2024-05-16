2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as Stars Arrive

Watch : Nick Jonas Says He Ended Up in Therapy After ACM Awards Performance

The ACM Awards are known as country music's party of the year for a reason.

After all, the 2024 ceremony will bring out all the stops, with musicians such as Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson primes to descend upon the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, dressed in their finest duds.

And as host of the illustrious award show, Reba McEntire knew how to get the party started. "I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time," the legendary singer said in a statement last month. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music."

But the star-studded event isn't just for country music's best and brightest. In fact, this year's show is aimed to celebrate artists across all genres, with rapper Post Malone making his debut on the ACM Awards stage. Meanwhile, pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne will join forces with New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith for what's sure to be a one-of-a-kind performance.