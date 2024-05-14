Save 50% on Glossier Balm Dotcom, 71% on Tarte Cosmetics, 50% on Hollister, 60% on West Elm & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Tarte Cosmetics: Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
- Glossier: Get 50% off Glossier vegan formula Balm Dotcoms = $7 each (discount applied at checkout).
- West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
- Hollister: Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
- Target: Shop size-inclusive dresses under $25 from Target.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
- Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
- NARS: Get 40% off last chance products from NARS.
- Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
- Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Hollister Deals
Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
More Fashion Deals
adidas: Save 50% on adidas styles that rarely go on sale.
Aerie: Save up to 40% on Aerie swimwear.
Allbirds: Get 20% off select styles and an EXTRA 20% OFF clearance styles.
ASOS: Shop these 25% off dress deals from ASOS. Use the promo code VACAY to get this discount.
Athleta: Take up to 60% off new markdowns from Athleta.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Get 10 panties for only $35.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
Cupshe: Save up to 70% on thousands of styles from Cupshe.
Gap: Save 50% on Gap shorts and 40% on everything else.
HerRoom: Get 70% off hundreds of styles during the HerRoom Semi-Annual Sale.
J.Crew: Save up to 50% on women's swim and getaway tops.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, an EXTRA 30% off when you spend $125+.
JMP the Label: Save 20% sitewide on Juliette Porter's swim line JMP the Label. Plus, 70% off markdowns.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off select items.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Meshki: Save 20% sitewide from Meshki.
Michael Kors: Save 25% during the Michael Kors Summer Style Event.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop swimwear discounts up to 80% off from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: All linen styles are on sale- $15 shorts, $20 dresses, and $20 pants.
Reebok: Use the code EXTRA to save an ADDITIONAL 50% on Reebok markdowns.
Skechers: Save 30% on select styles during the Skechers Mid-Season Sale.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off your next Stuart Weitzman order.
Summersalt: Use the code SUNNYDAYS to get 25% off swimsuits from Summersalt.
Swimsuits For All: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from Swimsuits For All.
Target: Shop size-inclusive dresses under $25 from Target.
ThirdLove: Buy one get, get one for 50% off with the promo code BOGO50.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off t-shirts, shorts, and summer essentials.
VICI: Use the code BEST35 to save 35% on VICI bestsellers.
Victoria's Secret: Use the code 40SAVE to get 40% off a full-priced item from Victoria's Secret.
Vince Camuto: Get 20% off Vince Camuto sandals with the promo code BEACHDAY.
Windsor: Get 80% off Windsor spring styles.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save up to 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Take 40% off the Bio Ionic SMART-X High Efficiency Dryer + Diffuser when you use the promo code SMARTX40 at checkout.
Bluemercury: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off M-61 skincare products from Bluemercury.
ColourPop: Get 50% off ColourPop Super Shock Shadows.
Dermstore: Use the coe SUN to get 20% off celeb favorite brand EltaMD.
ghd: Take 15% off ghd flat irons. Plus get a free bag ($40 value).
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off Herbivore super potent, plat-powered serums.
Kitsch: Use the code SUMMER20 to get 20% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Laura Geller: Use the code MDS10 to save up to 50% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC: Get 30% off last chance products from MAC Cosmetics.
Mario Badescu: Use the promo code BEST30 to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare.
Mermade Hair: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, free shipping when you spend $15+.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
NARS: Get 40% off last chance products from NARS.
Neostrata: Nab 50% off Neostrata night creams.
Nudestix: Pick a palette with 5 Nudestix minis of your choice for just $60.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Oribe: Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
Tarte Cosmetics: Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
Too Faced: Get 38% off Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascaras.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
West Elm Deals
Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off Avocado Mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Blendjet: Get 12% off 1 Blendjet item, 15% off 2 items, or 20% off 3+ items.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture from Crate & Barrel.
Cuisinart: Take $100 off select Cuisinart gadgets.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Save 30% on outdoor essentials from Sur La Table.
Wayfair: Get 60% off indoor/outdoor rugs.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
What are the best deals right now?
Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice. Take 50% off Glossier vegan formula Balm Dotcoms. Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm. Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
Shop size-inclusive dresses under $25 from Target. Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory. Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Get 40% off last chance products from NARS. Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs. Nab 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
