Final Hours Revealed of Oklahoma Teen Mysteriously Found Dead on Highway

New details have emerged in the tragic death of an Oklahoma teenager.
Hours before Noah Presgrove was found dead on the side of a highway, the 19-year-old had attended a party and gotten into an ATV accident, according an autopsy obtained by People May 13.
On the night of his Sept. 3 death, the document alleged that Noah was "at a house party and drinking" before leaving to ride an "ATV ranger vehicle with several men that had a roll over incident."
And Noah's night didn't end after the four-wheeler accident. In fact, the former high school athlete then returned to the party, where he allegedly "got into an argument" with another attendee, per the autopsy. Eventually, he left again and was found dead on the Jefferson County highway by a passing truck driver the following morning, which was Labor Day around 5:53 a.m. When discovered, he was naked, just wearing mismatched shoes, each of which had "grass and debris" clumped in the laces.
And while authorities have not yet determined what transpired directly before Noah's body was found on the road, the autopsy noted that he died of "multiple blunt force injuries" to the head, neck, torso and extremities, as well as multiple lacerations to and "swelling of" the brain. Additionally, he suffered a skull fracture that split the "middle base of the skull into two."
Police also confirmed in a May 2 statement to People that they are not looking into the death as a murder, though the investigation is still ongoing.
(E! News reached out to Oklahoma police for comment on the case but has not heard back.)
Following the autopsy's release, Noah's family started a GoFundMe to raise money for a private investigator to dive further into the "many more" questions the document raises about the death of the teen, who had graduated high school just a few months prior to his passing.
"We're still at square one," brother Dailen Presgrove told People in an interview published May 13. "We desperately need more cooperation from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and we're looking to get an outsider experienced in these situations."