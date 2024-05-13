Final Hours Revealed of Oklahoma Teen Mysteriously Found Dead on Highway

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

New details have emerged in the tragic death of an Oklahoma teenager.

Hours before Noah Presgrove was found dead on the side of a highway, the 19-year-old had attended a party and gotten into an ATV accident, according an autopsy obtained by People May 13.

On the night of his Sept. 3 death, the document alleged that Noah was "at a house party and drinking" before leaving to ride an "ATV ranger vehicle with several men that had a roll over incident."

And Noah's night didn't end after the four-wheeler accident. In fact, the former high school athlete then returned to the party, where he allegedly "got into an argument" with another attendee, per the autopsy. Eventually, he left again and was found dead on the Jefferson County highway by a passing truck driver the following morning, which was Labor Day around 5:53 a.m. When discovered, he was naked, just wearing mismatched shoes, each of which had "grass and debris" clumped in the laces.