Halle Berry Poses Naked on Open Balcony in Boyfriend Van Hunt's Cheeky Mother's Day Tribute

Van Hunt is baring all of Halle Berry.

The "Seconds of Pleasure" singer made jaws drop when he shared a completely nude photo of the Catwoman star in honor of Mother's Day.

In the snap shared in a May 12 Instagram post, a naked Halle stood on an open balcony with her back leaned against the railing, her bum on full display. With her long, brown waves blowing in the wind, the 57-year-old cast a staggering look at the camera while peering over her shoulder.

And Van—who confirmed his romance with the mom of two in July 2020—had more than one funny pun to accompany the shot.

"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart," the 54-year-old wrote in the caption before joking, "Oh s--t, i wasn't s'posed to post that! butt...u hav to admit thassa badass... mutha right there!

Naturally, fans couldn't get enough of the cheeky tribute, shouting out both Halle's stunning looks and Van's clever wordplay.