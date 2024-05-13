NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Halle Berry Poses Naked on Open Balcony in Boyfriend Van Hunt's Cheeky Mother's Day Tribute

Van Hunt shared a naked photo of girlfriend Halle Berry's backside in honor of Mother's Day, joking that the tribute comes "from the bottom" of his heart.

By Leah Degrazia May 13, 2024 9:25 PMTags
NakedHalle BerryMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging

Van Hunt is baring all of Halle Berry

The "Seconds of Pleasure" singer made jaws drop when he shared a completely nude photo of the Catwoman star in honor of Mother's Day.

In the snap shared in a May 12 Instagram post, a naked Halle stood on an open balcony with her back leaned against the railing, her bum on full display. With her long, brown waves blowing in the wind, the 57-year-old cast a staggering look at the camera while peering over her shoulder. 

And Van—who confirmed his romance with the mom of two in July 2020—had more than one funny pun to accompany the shot. 

"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart," the 54-year-old wrote in the caption before joking, "Oh s--t, i wasn't s'posed to post that! butt...u hav to admit thassa badass... mutha right there!

Naturally, fans couldn't get enough of the cheeky tribute, shouting out both Halle's stunning looks and Van's clever wordplay. 

photos
Halle Berry's Most Inspirational Quotes

"Cute. Cheeky," one user commented. "@vanhunt we see what you did there!"

Another wrote, "I really love you two together, always have loved Halle. She is a wildling at heart and a free spirit and you compliment that so poetically."

Of course, the "Irreversible" singer doesn't need there to be a holiday to show admiration for his partner. In fact, Halle—who shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez—previously shared that's what she loves most about him. 

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Rumor Taylor Swift Revealed Name of Baby No. 4

3

Miss Teen USA 2023 Runner-Up Declines Title After Winner Steps Down

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

"My love, love, love—my sweetheart," Halle said of Van in an October 2021 interview with People. "I've never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am."

Keep reading for more stars who celebrated Mother's Day this year. 

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself wearing an Alice + Olivia dress while posing next to the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Rumor Taylor Swift Revealed Name of Baby No. 4

3

Miss Teen USA 2023 Runner-Up Declines Title After Winner Steps Down

4

Boxer Sherif Lawal Dead at 29 After Collapsing During Debut Fight

5

Mae Whitman Is Pregnant, Shares She’s Expecting First Baby