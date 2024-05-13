Halle Berry Poses Naked on Open Balcony in Boyfriend Van Hunt's Cheeky Mother's Day Tribute

Van Hunt is baring all of Halle Berry.
The "Seconds of Pleasure" singer made jaws drop when he shared a completely nude photo of the Catwoman star in honor of Mother's Day.
In the snap shared in a May 12 Instagram post, a naked Halle stood on an open balcony with her back leaned against the railing, her bum on full display. With her long, brown waves blowing in the wind, the 57-year-old cast a staggering look at the camera while peering over her shoulder.
And Van—who confirmed his romance with the mom of two in July 2020—had more than one funny pun to accompany the shot.
"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart," the 54-year-old wrote in the caption before joking, "Oh s--t, i wasn't s'posed to post that! butt...u hav to admit thassa badass... mutha right there!
Naturally, fans couldn't get enough of the cheeky tribute, shouting out both Halle's stunning looks and Van's clever wordplay.
"Cute. Cheeky," one user commented. "@vanhunt we see what you did there!"
Another wrote, "I really love you two together, always have loved Halle. She is a wildling at heart and a free spirit and you compliment that so poetically."
Of course, the "Irreversible" singer doesn't need there to be a holiday to show admiration for his partner. In fact, Halle—who shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez—previously shared that's what she loves most about him.
"My love, love, love—my sweetheart," Halle said of Van in an October 2021 interview with People. "I've never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am."
