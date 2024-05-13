Proof Gavin Rossdale Isn’t Beating Around the Bush With Girlfriend Xhoana X

Watch : Why Gavin Rossdale & Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

Gavin Rossdale is in tune with girlfriend Xhoana X.

Case in point? The Bush frontman and the Albanian singer—also known as Xhoana Xheneti—were practically inseperable during a recent romantic getaway to Mexico. Hanging out by the crystal blue waters, Xhoana was spotted wrapping her arms around Gavin as he relaxed in a woven beach chair.

For the sunny outing, Gavin rocked a black, sleeveless shirt with camoflauge print shorts. Meanwhile, Xhoana donned a black bikini top and denim shorts, which she paired with a large headband and red lipstick similar to the shade often worn by Gavin's ex Gwen Stefani, with whom he shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

The steamy vacation comes six months after the couple went Instagram official with their relationship. In a Nov. 14 post, Xhoana was Gavin's plus-one to the wedding of celebrity chef Grant Achatz and brand marketing strategist Samantha Lim.