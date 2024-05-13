Proof Gavin Rossdale Isn’t Beating Around the Bush With Girlfriend Xhoana X

Gavin Rossdale is in tune with girlfriend Xhoana X.
Case in point? The Bush frontman and the Albanian singer—also known as Xhoana Xheneti—were practically inseperable during a recent romantic getaway to Mexico. Hanging out by the crystal blue waters, Xhoana was spotted wrapping her arms around Gavin as he relaxed in a woven beach chair.
For the sunny outing, Gavin rocked a black, sleeveless shirt with camoflauge print shorts. Meanwhile, Xhoana donned a black bikini top and denim shorts, which she paired with a large headband and red lipstick similar to the shade often worn by Gavin's ex Gwen Stefani, with whom he shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.
The steamy vacation comes six months after the couple went Instagram official with their relationship. In a Nov. 14 post, Xhoana was Gavin's plus-one to the wedding of celebrity chef Grant Achatz and brand marketing strategist Samantha Lim.
"A perfect night for a wedding," Xhoana captioned a photo of herself and the grunge rocker snuggling at a table while dining al fresco. "Congratulations Mr & Mrs @grant_achatz."
She later posted more of their selfies from the ceremony, as well as what appeared to be a romantic text exchange from Gavin, who is also dad to model Daisy Lowe, 35.
"I subscribe to the Roman ideal," a message from a sender labeled "Gavin" read, as seen in a Dec. 13 post . "Two people in love learn from each other. One day you show me sthng, another I show you. No ego, just open."
To which Xhoana replied, "Sounds right to me."
As for how the two met? "I was texting her about music," Gavin shared during a March appearance on the Amy & T.J. podcast. "I wasn't looking to get a girlfriend at that point."
Noting that they were "platonic for a bit" before striking up a romance, he added of their relationship, "It's been organic and nice. It's fun."