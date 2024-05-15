Lo Bosworth Reveals Where She Stands With Her Laguna Beach Castmates

Watch : Lo Bosworth Details Her Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injury

In the 14 years since The Hills ended, Lo Bosworth has been busily writing her own story.

And, spoiler alert, she's reached her most fulfilling chapter yet.

"I have grown into the life that I always dreamed for myself," the Love Wellness founder told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I've achieved a lot. So, for me, it's just about maintaining my status quo: Happy, healthy, family and great spirits, and spend a lot of time with people that I care about."

But while the 37-year-old spent less time trying to fit a square into a circle than some on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills, it's still the rockier, steeper parts of her journey that make where Bosworth is standing now all the more rewarding.

And not least because the soul of her business is self-care from the inside out, and she practices what she preaches.