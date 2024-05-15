Lo Bosworth Reveals Where She Stands With Her Laguna Beach Castmates

In the 14 years since The Hills ended, Lo Bosworth has been busily writing her own story.
And, spoiler alert, she's reached her most fulfilling chapter yet.
"I have grown into the life that I always dreamed for myself," the Love Wellness founder told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I've achieved a lot. So, for me, it's just about maintaining my status quo: Happy, healthy, family and great spirits, and spend a lot of time with people that I care about."
But while the 37-year-old spent less time trying to fit a square into a circle than some on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills, it's still the rockier, steeper parts of her journey that make where Bosworth is standing now all the more rewarding.
And not least because the soul of her business is self-care from the inside out, and she practices what she preaches.
"Deeply passionate" about her full-body regimen, the host of the Gut Feelings podcast eschews the snooze button to give herself enough time in the morning to soak in the tub before work every day, and she takes an "everything shower" at least once a week.
"My time in the bathroom is a very big part of my wellness routine and I'm very focused on what I can do every single day to keep that balance," she explained. "We live in a crazy world and making time for yourself—even if it's five, 10, 15 minutes, an hour, whatever it is, whatever you have time for—is a great way to stay steady."
Her "everything" routine includes a close shave with a scented BIC Soleil Escape razor, the chance to co-curate the brand's 5 Senses Shave Kit an absolute yes for Bosworth. Yet while she's found that "experiential products" are all the rage these days, she admittedly didn't foresee the current level of demand for innovation in the women's wellness space when she started her supplements company in 2016.
"But it speaks to where we're at culturally," she noted. "And we provide women with what they deserve."
Bosworth also happens to love the nitty-gritty details of the business, from the research and collaboration with Love Wellness' medical advisory board, nutritionists and food scientists to the regulatory side.
"Innovation is the best part of my job," she said, adding that her plan is to build out the label to be more of a lifestyle brand. "Wellness is lifestyle, regardless of whether it's vaginal health or skin care. It's all wellness at the end of the day."
A key to self-care that isn't on the shelf at Ulta, however, is looking after one's mental health, which so often is the first thing to be sacrificed to the career gods.
"Lazy days are my favorite days because you get to rest and recharge," Bosworth said. "I carry no guilt whatsoever when it comes to a lazy day. I think the idea that we have to be on, on, on all the time, constantly going from work to activity to a dinner and drinks—no, I don't want you to invite me to that dinner. I want to stay home and I want to take care of myself, my body and my mind."
And while she's a busy content creator, Bosworth approaches social media especially strategically.
She aims to keep it real for her 854,000 Instagram followers, but also recognizes the importance of boundaries and is "very choosy" about what she shares.
"I have a very high bar in terms of, is this something that should be shared or not?" Bosworth explained. "At this point it's easier for me to focus on my career and what is driving me from that perspective. If you grew up on reality TV, you can get burned by the internet and your audience so many times that it can become difficult to want to continue to share really personal things about your life."
But Bosworth did get her company off the ground by getting super-personal.
Before she started Love Wellness, "I had very severe vitamin deficiencies" that caused "a ton of health issues," she recalled. "I was working on my blog almost full time and I started to tell my health and wellness story there."
Detailing her struggles with depression and anxiety on The Lo Down, Bosworth didn't expect to find a community of kindred spirits online, but that's what happened.
"Holding up a product and just saying what it does, 'Oh, it fixes this, it fixes that,' to a certain degree no longer resonates anymore," she continued. "People want to know your authentic story and why you believe it. I think it's critical. And, for me, talking about my body and my health back in 2016 was very groundbreaking at the time. Nobody was talking about that kind of stuff, and now it's every other video."
Ultimately, Bosworth concluded, "I'm really happy that I was able to use that moment in a way that helped me move through my own health issues and my own emotional journey to create something that is bigger and more important than me in my company."
And while there's always more work to be done, Bosworth takes her leisure time quite seriously.
Below Deck being an exception because it's just that fun, she doesn't really watch reality TV, for example, because she is too aware of how orchestrated so many shows are behind the scenes.
"It's hard for me to actually enjoy it," she said, "because if I do catch something, I'm like, 'Oh, they made her say that four times,' or 'Oh, I can tell that line that person just said when you can't see the front of their face was done in a recording studio.' I know the mechanics."
She also went through a period where Hills associations made her cringe and gave The Hills: New Beginnings a wide berth, but Bosworth is down to participate in the rumored 20th anniversary reunion of the original Laguna Beach cast in whatever form that may take.
Aside from childhood pal Lauren Conrad, Bosworth shared, "I'm not in constant touch with a ton of people from the show, but it's been 20 years. I don't know a lot of people that are still on a day-to-day basis with people that they went to high school with. But I'm very friendly with everybody and, if I saw them, I'd run up to them and give them a big hug."
And aside from her "regrettable" trucker hat-and-graphic-tee ensembles, it's not as if she doesn't have some lovely memories of those days in the O.C. sun, especially their high school graduation. Yet even if it were possible to send some hard-fought wisdom to her 17-year-old self, Bosworth believes everyone's page starts off blank for a reason.
"I am of the mindset that I would not give my younger self advice," she said. "You have to live through experiences to gain experience and insight."
So, she quipped, "Sorry, Lo from 20 years ago, you're on your own."
But also, don't worry, Lo, you're going to like how it all turns out.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
Keep reading to see how it's turned out for more Laguna Beach alums: