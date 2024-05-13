Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling Marries High School Coach Jess Curtis

POV: You're Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling sharing major wedding news.
The bride announced she recently married Jess Curtis. In fact, Sheri revealed in a May 11 Instagram post that she and the high school football coach have been husband and wife for "one whole week today."
As seen in the social media snaps, the new Mrs. Curtis wore a long white gown with lace sleeves and buttons up the back for her big day and finished off her look with a pair of chandelier earrings. Meanwhile, the groom donned a navy suit with a light pink tie that matched the florals in her bouquet.
Of course, Sheri couldn't walk down the aisle without her children by her side. Wedding day pics taken by photographer Brittany Bailey showed Addison wearing a blush dress and smiling alongside her mom, Jess and her brothers Enzo and Lucas (Sheri shares her kids with ex Monty Lopez).
After announcing the news, Sheri's comments were flooded with congratulatory messages, including one from Yung Gravy—who she was linked to in 2022 after they shared a kiss at the 2022 MTV VMAs—with the 28-year-old rapper simply writing, "Congrats."
And for fans who said "I do" to wanting to see more content from the event, Sheri posted a video to TikTok that showed her and Jess sharing a kiss in their everyday attire before running through the screen and giving each other a smooch in their wedding looks.
While the couple has kept much of their relationship private, Sheri has given her nearly 14 million TikTok followers a few glimpses into their romance. Back in February, fans spotted Jess in a photo collage Sheri posted to social media. And in April, she uploaded a picture of the duo set to Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." That same month, Jess shared a TikTok tribute and wrote, "@sheri #ThankfulForMyBestFriend."
Sheri was previously married to Monty—whom, according to People, she divorced when Addison was a kid and then remarried in 2017.
But in 2022, Sheri updated her Instagram bio to "single mom" after sharing a post about how, "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved." Later that year, Monty confirmed to Page Six their second divorce was finalized.
While Addison has remained tight-lipped about her parents' split, she has opened up about her bond with her mom before.
"We definitely have awkward conversations," the TikTok star, 23, said on a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show while discussing their podcast That Was Fun?. "People are like, 'How are you guys so close?' I'm just like, 'It wasn't always like that. We didn't always know everything.' Obviously moms and daughters, there are boundaries and things you don't tell your mom. But now, I'm telling her everything."
