Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling Marries High School Coach Jess Curtis

POV: You're Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling sharing major wedding news.

The bride announced she recently married Jess Curtis. In fact, Sheri revealed in a May 11 Instagram post that she and the high school football coach have been husband and wife for "one whole week today."

As seen in the social media snaps, the new Mrs. Curtis wore a long white gown with lace sleeves and buttons up the back for her big day and finished off her look with a pair of chandelier earrings. Meanwhile, the groom donned a navy suit with a light pink tie that matched the florals in her bouquet.

Of course, Sheri couldn't walk down the aisle without her children by her side. Wedding day pics taken by photographer Brittany Bailey showed Addison wearing a blush dress and smiling alongside her mom, Jess and her brothers Enzo and Lucas (Sheri shares her kids with ex Monty Lopez).

After announcing the news, Sheri's comments were flooded with congratulatory messages, including one from Yung Gravy—who she was linked to in 2022 after they shared a kiss at the 2022 MTV VMAs—with the 28-year-old rapper simply writing, "Congrats."