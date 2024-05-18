Here's How to Keep Makeup Sweatproof Without Powder, According to Sabrina Carpenter's Makeup Artist

Sabrina Carpenter's makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez got our eyes wide open with this beauty trick.
After all, the New York-based glam expert revealed how she keeps the pop star's doll-like look flawless on and off the stage.
"I like to keep everything moisturized," Carolina told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I barely use powder. I only use it in the T-zone—that is it. When you start getting into powders and start sweating, it will come off. It's like oil and water."
When your skin is properly hydrated, the makeup artist noted, your products won't melt or separate.
"If you do have something that comes off," Carolina—who also frequently works with Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid—continued, "you just rub and you're good to go."
As for how she preps the "Espresso" singer's skin? She uses Cetaphil's Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion and the Healthy Renew Eye Gel Serum.
"With Sabrina, I really like a lot of moisture," Carolina said. "I like it to shine. So, I start with the oil-free lotion and then I go on with the serum. Since it's a gel, it's giving you moisture but it's not going to make your stuff crack."
This method is so foolproof, Carolina rarely gives the 25-year-old touchups. "I just dab her," she explained. "That's all I do. But I don't have to reapply—nothing's really coming off."
Another trick of Carolina's? She uses skincare as makeup.
"I love a moisture highlight than a highlight," she revealed. "It looks cooler, it looks more modern and gives a healthy glow. And if you want a little more, you add the serum."
Now, when it comes to Sabrina's abundance of blush—her new signature style—Carolina swears by cream blushes and uses Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Cheek Tints.
"I think it's goofproof," she shared. "And I always start lightly. You never want to go in too heavy. With Sabrina, placement is also key. I love to give her a doll-look and so the blush takes the place of highlight because it lifts the face. Blush is the new highlight for me."
But if there are two main takeaways Carolina wants fans to know when it comes to having longwearing makeup: "Prep is key and blend."
"That's my biggest advice," she said, before adding, "And when you think you can't blend anymore, trust me, you can."