Here's How to Keep Makeup Sweatproof Without Powder, According to Sabrina Carpenter's Makeup Artist

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter References Barry Keoghan with Coachella ‘Nonsense’ Outro

Sabrina Carpenter's makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez got our eyes wide open with this beauty trick.

After all, the New York-based glam expert revealed how she keeps the pop star's doll-like look flawless on and off the stage.

"I like to keep everything moisturized," Carolina told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I barely use powder. I only use it in the T-zone—that is it. When you start getting into powders and start sweating, it will come off. It's like oil and water."

When your skin is properly hydrated, the makeup artist noted, your products won't melt or separate.

"If you do have something that comes off," Carolina—who also frequently works with Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid—continued, "you just rub and you're good to go."

As for how she preps the "Espresso" singer's skin? She uses Cetaphil's Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion and the Healthy Renew Eye Gel Serum.

"With Sabrina, I really like a lot of moisture," Carolina said. "I like it to shine. So, I start with the oil-free lotion and then I go on with the serum. Since it's a gel, it's giving you moisture but it's not going to make your stuff crack."