Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Why She Thinks “the Best” of Her Mom 8 Years After Her Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had a special Mother's Day message.
Several months after the 32-year-old's release from prison for her role in the murder of Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, she marked the holiday by reflecting on her relationship with her late mother.
"It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day," Gypsy explained in a May 12 TikTok video. "What I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her."
And Gypsy—who has spoken out about the alleged Munchausen by proxy she experienced at the hands of her mom—also noted her outlook, while paradoxical, is valid.
"I think about her as not what she did to me," Gypsy continued. "But I think about her as a person. And I think that—was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom. So what I choose to feel about her—whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment, whatever, that's mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother."
Gypsy pled guilty to second degree murder in 2016 after she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn—who is currently serving a life sentence for carrying out the attack—both conspired in the murder of Clauddine. Following a trial where she detailed her mother's abuse, Gypsy was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released three years early in December.
In the video, Gypsy touched on her spiritual hope for her mother beyond the grave, and expressed hope that she was making her mother "proud" as she continues to grow, heal and mature.
"Do I have regrets? Oh, yeah. I've got many," she continued. "Nobody is going to be able to tell me things about myself that I don't already know."
The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star went on to thank women in her life including her stepmom Kristy Blanchard, her aunt Vicky, and Raina Williams, the mother of her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, with whom she recently rekindled things.
@gypsyblanchard.tiktok Happy Mothers Day to the wonderful women in my life?? @Kristy M Blanchard @Raina Williams ? original sound - Gypsy Rose Blanchard
"I have a really good group of women in my life to guide me and show me the way," Gypsy finished. "They're always going to be there to have my back. They're really, really good mothers."
