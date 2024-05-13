Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Why She Thinks “the Best” of Her Mom 8 Years After Her Murder

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Transformation Photos, Shares Message About "Hope"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had a special Mother's Day message.

Several months after the 32-year-old's release from prison for her role in the murder of Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, she marked the holiday by reflecting on her relationship with her late mother.

"It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day," Gypsy explained in a May 12 TikTok video. "What I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her."

And Gypsy—who has spoken out about the alleged Munchausen by proxy she experienced at the hands of her mom—also noted her outlook, while paradoxical, is valid.

"I think about her as not what she did to me," Gypsy continued. "But I think about her as a person. And I think that—was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom. So what I choose to feel about her—whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment, whatever, that's mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother."