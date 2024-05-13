Psst! Everything at J. Crew Factory Is up to 60% off Right Now, Including Cute Summer Staples & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With spring officially here and summer right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about revamping your capsule wardrobe with plenty of warm weather styles that go with everything. While floral dresses are probably the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to prepping for the spring season, we're talking about other neutral (or pastel-colored) staples, lightweight pieces that'll help you beat the heat, and more cute finds you need in your wardrobe immediately. Where are you going to find all these new styles? Well, there's no better place to shop for high-quality pieces that go with everything than J.Crew Factory. Known for their amazing deals, they're currently having a major sale right now, offering up to 60% off absolutely everything on their site. Yes, you read that right.
That's not even the best part, because they're also offering an extra 30% off your order when you spend over $125 with the code BIG30 (which is going to be a lot easier than you think!). The only problem is that today's officially the last day to take advantage of their jaw-dropping sale. So what are you waiting for? If you're ready to take advantage of this too-good-to-miss sale, keep scrolling for our top picks we've carefully curated just for you.
Classic Jean Jacket
Step into summer with this perfect jean jacket. Designed for comfort and style, it features a feminine fit with a hint of stretch. Available in white denim or classic blue wash, it's a versatile essential that flatters every figure.
Tiered Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves
This midi dress is a darling with its vibrant print, square neckline, tiered skirt, and puff sleeves. The smocked back ensures a comfy fit, complete with handy pockets. Available in regular and petite sizes, it's a must-have for any wardrobe.
Striped Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
Prepare for warmer days with these essential lightweight shorts. Crafted for both comfort and style, they boast an adjustable drawstring waistband for the perfect fit. Available in eight vibrant colors and patterns, they're a versatile addition to any summer wardrobe.
Cable Cardigan
Every wardrobe deserves a reliable cardigan, and this cable-knit piece is a timeless essential. Versatile enough to layer over a tank or tee, or to wear buttoned up as a standalone top. With five color options, it's the epitome of classic style and endless versatility.
Button-Front Linen-Blend Vest
Summer calls for versatile pieces like this linen-blend vest. Perfect for layering over a tee or wearing solo, it adds a touch of effortless style to any outfit. Available in two chic colors, it's a must-have for your warm-weather wardrobe.
Wide-Leg Crop Jean in All-Day Stretch
These wide-leg jeans are destined to become your go-to pair, offering both style and comfort with a hint of stretch. Choose from three washes and a range of sizes, including regular, petite, and tall, for the perfect fit every time.
Linen-Blend One-Button Blazer
Elevate your professional look with this lightweight blazer, blending cotton and linen for comfort without sacrificing style. Available in four colors and both regular and petite sizes, it's the perfect seasonal transition piece.
One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Complete with a ruffle sleeve, waist-cinching belt, and flowing skirt, this timeless one-shoulder midi dress is the perfect spring/summer staple to wear out with friends or to the office. Choose from two colors and regular or petite sizes for a perfect fit.
Sleeveless Ruffle Eyelet Top
Channeling charming cottage core vibes, this top boasts delightful ruffle sleeves and a lovely eyelet pattern that you won't be able to resist. Pair it with wide-leg jeans for a laid-back look.
Scalloped Shift Dress
Effortlessly chic, this timeless shift dress features a charming scalloped hem, perfect for pairing with sandals or wedges for any occasion. Available in three versatile colors, it's a must-have staple for your wardrobe.
