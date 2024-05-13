Psst! Everything at J. Crew Factory Is up to 60% off Right Now, Including Cute Summer Staples & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With spring officially here and summer right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about revamping your capsule wardrobe with plenty of warm weather styles that go with everything. While floral dresses are probably the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to prepping for the spring season, we're talking about other neutral (or pastel-colored) staples, lightweight pieces that'll help you beat the heat, and more cute finds you need in your wardrobe immediately. Where are you going to find all these new styles? Well, there's no better place to shop for high-quality pieces that go with everything than J.Crew Factory. Known for their amazing deals, they're currently having a major sale right now, offering up to 60% off absolutely everything on their site. Yes, you read that right.

That's not even the best part, because they're also offering an extra 30% off your order when you spend over $125 with the code BIG30 (which is going to be a lot easier than you think!). The only problem is that today's officially the last day to take advantage of their jaw-dropping sale. So what are you waiting for? If you're ready to take advantage of this too-good-to-miss sale, keep scrolling for our top picks we've carefully curated just for you.