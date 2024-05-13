Ryan Seacrest Teases Katy Perry’s American Idol Replacement

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals Who She Would Pick as Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

Ryan Seacrest knows who is getting a very special ticket to Hollywood.

One month after Katy Perry, who is exiting American Idol after its current season 22, revealed she wanted Jelly Roll to take over her spot as a judge, the show's host shared his take on the impending vacancy.

"You cannot take your eyes off Jelly Roll," Ryan exclusively told E! News at the 27th-anniversary celebration for Taste for a Cure, UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's signature annual fundraising gala May 10. "You cannot take your ears off of that voice. He is so charming, he's a force in music, and he really brought the best out of the contestants."

However, the 49-year-old played coy about whether he actually knew who was taking over for the "Firework" singer, adding with a cheeky shrug, "Maybe, maybe not." (For more interviews with the Idol cast, watch E! News May 13.)

But Katy has made it clear she thinks Jelly Roll is the perfect candidate.