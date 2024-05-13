Ryan Seacrest Teases Katy Perry’s American Idol Replacement

Ryan Seacrest knows who is getting a very special ticket to Hollywood.
One month after Katy Perry, who is exiting American Idol after its current season 22, revealed she wanted Jelly Roll to take over her spot as a judge, the show's host shared his take on the impending vacancy.
"You cannot take your eyes off Jelly Roll," Ryan exclusively told E! News at the 27th-anniversary celebration for Taste for a Cure, UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's signature annual fundraising gala May 10. "You cannot take your ears off of that voice. He is so charming, he's a force in music, and he really brought the best out of the contestants."
However, the 49-year-old played coy about whether he actually knew who was taking over for the "Firework" singer, adding with a cheeky shrug, "Maybe, maybe not." (For more interviews with the Idol cast, watch E! News May 13.)
But Katy has made it clear she thinks Jelly Roll is the perfect candidate.
"I was convinced at anything he said," she told E! News last month. "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."
As for Jelly Roll, who was previously a guest mentor on season 22 of the ABC singing competition, he couldn't help but sing Katy's praises following her comments.
"I love you, Katy Perry," Jelly Roll recently told E! News. "Find you a friend that talks about you like Katy Perry talks about me in the media. Thank you, Katy Perry. I love you to death."
"She's the same person privately as she is publicly," he continued. "Because every time I've seen her, she's like, you need to be on American Idol. And the first time somebody asked her it was y'all and she was like, ‘Jelly Roll.'"
And he's more than to pack his bags for Hollywood. He joked, "I'd go clean the American Idol toilets if they wanted me to—I'm in."
As we wait for Katy to reveal the big news, keep reading to see where former American Idol stars are today.
—Reporting by Monica Fink