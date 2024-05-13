Chris Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Inside the Met Gala

According to Chris Hemsworth, the Met Gala is just as marvelously unique as it seems.
The Thor actor may have been making his Met Gala debut this year, but when he and wife Elsa Pataky showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic front steps, they were ready for the adventure.
"My wife and I, we live in Australia," Chris told E! News alongside Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga costar Anya Taylor-Joy. "So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting. And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing...sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night." (For more with Chris and Anya, tune into E! News tonight May 13 at 11 p.m. and don't miss Furiosa in theaters May 24.)
But on whether he stuck to all the rules of the illustrious event, the 40-year-old did have a confession—he may have taken a photo or two.
"Heaps of selfies," Chris shared. "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"
In addition to making his debut, Chris was also one of four celebrities—along with Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez—tapped to co-host the event with Anna Wintour.
For their big night out, Chris and Elsa—who share daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha—dressed in coordinating interpretations of "The Garden of Time" dress code.
For his part, the Extraction star donned a three-piece, cream colored Tom Ford suit. Elsa, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeved, golden gown also by the designer. To accessorize her look, she wore her hair in a bubble ponytail a-la Rapunzel along with a golden cuff bracelet and headpiece.
To see their super wardrobe, along with the rest of the 2024 Met Gala carpet ensembles, keep reading.