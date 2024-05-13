Chris Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Inside the Met Gala

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Chris Hemsworth Looks Marvelous While Posing With Wife Elsa Pataky

According to Chris Hemsworth, the Met Gala is just as marvelously unique as it seems.

The Thor actor may have been making his Met Gala debut this year, but when he and wife Elsa Pataky showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic front steps, they were ready for the adventure.

"My wife and I, we live in Australia," Chris told E! News alongside Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga costar Anya Taylor-Joy. "So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting. And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing...sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night." (For more with Chris and Anya, tune into E! News tonight May 13 at 11 p.m. and don't miss Furiosa in theaters May 24.)

But on whether he stuck to all the rules of the illustrious event, the 40-year-old did have a confession—he may have taken a photo or two.

"Heaps of selfies," Chris shared. "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"