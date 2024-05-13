NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Chris Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Inside the Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth shared an inside look into the 2024 Met Gala in an exclusive interview with E! News.

According to Chris Hemsworth, the Met Gala is just as marvelously unique as it seems. 

The Thor actor may have been making his Met Gala debut this year, but when he and wife Elsa Pataky showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic front steps, they were ready for the adventure. 

"My wife and I, we live in Australia," Chris told E! News alongside Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga costar Anya Taylor-Joy. "So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting. And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing...sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night." (For more with Chris and Anya, tune into E! News tonight May 13 at 11 p.m. and don't miss Furiosa in theaters May 24.)

But on whether he stuck to all the rules of the illustrious event, the 40-year-old did have a confession—he may have taken a photo or two. 

"Heaps of selfies," Chris shared. "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"

In addition to making his debut, Chris was also one of four celebrities—along with Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez—tapped to co-host the event with Anna Wintour

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For their big night out, Chris and Elsa—who share daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sashadressed in coordinating interpretations of "The Garden of Time" dress code.

For his part, the Extraction star donned a three-piece, cream colored Tom Ford suit. Elsa, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeved, golden gown also by the designer. To accessorize her look, she wore her hair in a bubble ponytail a-la Rapunzel along with a golden cuff bracelet and headpiece. 

To see their super wardrobe, along with the rest of the 2024 Met Gala carpet ensembles, keep reading. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne and Chopard.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

